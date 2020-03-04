The Diocese of Rockville Centre announced Wednesday that it is omitting the sign of peace from Masses as well as drinking from the chalice because of health concerns linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

During the sign of peace, parishioners traditionally shake hands with those seated around them, and in the cases of relatives or close friends often hug or kiss one another.

“Until further notice, the Sign of Peace will not be given/exchanged in any form during Holy Mass,” diocesan spokesman Sean Dolan said in a statement.

During Holy Communion, parishioners drink from a common chalice that the faithful believe contains wine turned into the blood of Jesus Christ.

“Until further notice, the Precious Blood of Christ (the Chalice) is not to be distributed to anyone other than clergy (priests/deacons) or to those who for personal health reasons must only receive the Precious Blood,” Dolan said.

All priests and deacons were informed of the new regulations on Wednesday. They go into effect immediately.

“The obligation to attend Holy Mass does not apply if you are ill,” Dolan said in the statement. “Parishioners are instructed to remain at home if they are sick. Those who are able to attend Mass should frequently wash and sanitize their hands and observe proper health and hygiene practices.”

Rockville Centre is the eighth-largest diocese in the nation, home to 1.4 million Catholics.

More than 100 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the United States, with one of the latest a student at Yeshiva University in Manhattan.

Check back for updates to this developing story.