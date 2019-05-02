Officials in Nassau and Suffolk counties on Thursday sought to assure local religious leaders that they are doing everything possible to protect houses of worship following a spate of terrorist attacks on sanctuaries in and outside the United States.

“What we want to do today is to reassure all our residents that no matter how you worship, no matter who you worship, we are doing everything we can to make sure it is safe to worship in Nassau County,” County Executive Laura Curran told religious leaders at county headquarters in Mineola.

In Suffolk, County Executive Steve Bellone said the county has “zero tolerance for hatred or violence of any kind.”

“Our churches, mosques, synagogues and more are places for our residents to come together and celebrate their faith,” Bellone said in a statement. “We will do everything in our power to safeguard our residents in these welcoming places and denounce hate of any kind.”

In an interview, he added, “We’ve been alarmed by the rise of hate rhetoric and hate crimes and the shooting in San Diego is just another reminder of what hate can do.”

Fears of violence at houses of worship have been heightened following recent deadly attacks on mosques in New Zealand, churches in Sri Lanka, and a synagogue in California where a Long Island-trained Chabad rabbi was shot and one congregant was killed last Saturday.

“We are horrified by the hate that is filling this world. Places of worship are where we go for strength, love, comfort, and peace,” said Adam Novak of the Jewish Community Relations Council, a nonprofit that helped organize the event in Nassau Thursday morning and another scheduled for the afternoon in Suffolk.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder acknowledged that “we cannot stop and prevent every active shooter."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But the department is taking a variety of actions to prevent terrorist attacks on houses of worship and other locations, or to be prepared to mitigate the damage if a shooting happens.

They include monitoring the social media of persons of concern, conducting training and security assessments at churches, synagogues and mosques, and installing apps that allow institutions to communicate directly with police in the event of a shooting.

Ryder noted that Nassau police have tripled the size of their Homeland Security unit in the last year or so.

Some religious leaders praised the Nassau presentation.

Rabbi Anchelle Perl of the Chabad of Mineola, who is related by marriage to Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein — the rabbi shot near San Diego on Saturday — called the program “a breath of fresh air.”

“What we saw today was the best of America on display when police and government leaders are not part of the problem, but part of the solution to help protect its citizens and are engaged to help all houses of worship to stay safe,” Perl said.

Rabbi Jay Rosenbaum of Temple Israel of Lawrence said, “The presentation had a profound impact in that it gave us a sense of security that we could share with our congregation.”

In Suffolk, Bellone was expected Thursday to announce a multipronged campaign to increase safety and security at houses of worship.

The “OneSuffolk” campaign will be aimed at increasing participation in the Suffolk Police Department’s “Safety in the Sanctuary” training program. Police already have conducted 60 of the trainings since 2017.

Police plan to reach out to the New York Board of Rabbis, the Diocese of Rockville Centre, and the Long Island Council of Churches to boost participation, the county said in a news release.

Suffolk police have performed 22 security assessments at houses of worship since 2017, and more than 233 active shooter trainings at schools, businesses and houses of worship. The department also conducts “stop the bleed” training which can save the lives of people shot during terrorist attacks.

Suffolk police last year added two staff members to its Homeland Security Bureau, the statement said.

The county said it is also forming a new umbrella working group to denounce hate and violence based on race, creed, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or religion.

Bellone plans to visit three synagogues on Saturday during Sabbath to discuss the programs.

-- With Michael O'Keeffe