TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
Long IslandReligion

Increased security at LI houses of worship after synagogue shooting

The attack in California comes six months after a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

Long Island and New York City law enforcement officials are increasing security measures Saturday evening to protect houses of worship after four people were shot -- one fatally -- outside a San Diego-area synagogue where many were celebrating the ending of Passover.

“The Suffolk County Police Department is monitoring the details emerging following the shooting that occurred today,” the department said in a statement. “While there are currently no credible threats to any religious institutions in our jurisdiction, we will maintain a vigilant patrol presence at and around houses of worship.”

Nassau County police officials said they were planning to release a statement Saturday afternoon.

A man was reportedly detained in connection with the 11:30 a.m. California shooting at the Chabad of Poway.

The shooting came exactly six months since a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

“The NYPD is closely monitoring events outside of San Diego. At this time there is no known nexus to New York City. Out of abundance of caution the NYPD continues its increased patrols and presence at houses of worship and other sensitive locations around the city,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The NYPD is also currently maintaining an enhanced posture at Jewish locations for Passover.”

With The Associated Press

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

West Sayville Fire Department 1st Assistant Chief Jeff West Sayville joins recruiting efforts for firefighters on LI
Camille Pop Smirnoff, 6, of Douglaston, center, climbs Celebrating Arbor Day in Oyster Bay
Michael Evans, 32, of Rocky Point, allegedly installed Cops: Man put video device in company bathroom
William Newallo holds his late son's skateboard at Skate park dedicated in Hempstead
The British oil tanker Coimbra in 1941. Coast Guard: WWII wreck off LI to be assessed
Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman's coffin is carried into Firefighters gather for fallen Marine's funeral