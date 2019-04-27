Long Island and New York City law enforcement officials are increasing security measures Saturday evening to protect houses of worship after four people were shot -- one fatally -- outside a San Diego-area synagogue where many were celebrating the ending of Passover.

“The Suffolk County Police Department is monitoring the details emerging following the shooting that occurred today,” the department said in a statement. “While there are currently no credible threats to any religious institutions in our jurisdiction, we will maintain a vigilant patrol presence at and around houses of worship.”

Nassau County police officials said they were planning to release a statement Saturday afternoon.

A man was reportedly detained in connection with the 11:30 a.m. California shooting at the Chabad of Poway.

The shooting came exactly six months since a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

“The NYPD is closely monitoring events outside of San Diego. At this time there is no known nexus to New York City. Out of abundance of caution the NYPD continues its increased patrols and presence at houses of worship and other sensitive locations around the city,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The NYPD is also currently maintaining an enhanced posture at Jewish locations for Passover.”

