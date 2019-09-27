As Long Island's synagogues step up security for the Jewish High Holy Days, some religious leaders say their congregants are feeling more anxious in the wake of an increase in anti-Semitic incidents.

Some synagogues are hiring armed guards for the holidays, which often attract the largest number of visitors they see all year. Some are requiring people to show IDs along with their tickets to get in.

Even before the holidays, some synagogues have begun having active shooter drills for the children in their congregation.

The celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, takes place from sunset on Sunday to nightfall on Tuesday. Judaism’s high holidays continue with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, from Oct. 8 into the following evening.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said he knows of no credible threat at this time inthe county or anywhere in the state.

Rabbi Art Vernon of Shaaray Shalom synagogue in West Hempstead said his synagogue was one of 17 in Nassau that received Homeland Security grants to increase security.

“Given the events of last year we know our members are a little more anxious so we’ve stepped up our security,” he said.

At the Chabad of Mineola, more greeters will be at the doors to keep an eye on who is entering, said Rabbi Anchelle Perl. The synagogue will also for the first time have volunteers periodically announcing to the congregation where the exits are located “so people know what to do, God forbid,” he said.

Rabbi Susie Heneson Moskowitz of Temple Beth Torah in Melville said the temple will hire additional security guards during the holidays. The temple has also been working on limiting access to unused areas during such services, installing systems that have people buzzed in.

She said she may well address the congregation not only about the holiday's message of hope and perseverance, but also acknowledge the rise in anti-Semitism.

"We need to be prepared for how to answer anti-Semitic acts," she said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said the county saw 34 reported hate crimes, 28 of them anti-Semitic, last year. So far this year there have been 50, with 30 of them anti-Semitic.

Ryder said the department is in “constant contact” with the FBI and the NYPD “to keep us in the loop. Our intel runs 24/7 to make sure we are getting the best intelligence.”

The police department met with local faith leaders last week to go over security plans, Ryder said.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said officers will increase patrol checks at and around religious institutions for the upcoming Jewish holy days.

In addition, department members have been reaching out to each synagogue and Jewish institution within their precinct. The department offers Safety in the Sanctuary, an active shooter training seminar tailored to meet the unique challenges faced by houses of worship.