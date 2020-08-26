New DMV guidelines for remote driver's education satisfy local petitioner's quest

East Islip’s Dylan Baranek’s quest to get a driver’s license has revved up again several months after the pandemic slowed it down to a complete stop.

State education officials announced Wednesday they have relaxed key classroom and in-vehicle requirements for people seeking a driver’s license to accommodate social distancing prompted by the coronavirus outbreak, which had derailed the 16-year-old East Islip High School student’s driving instruction.

“I’m excited for it,” said Dylan, who launched an online petition to have classroom instruction moved online, garnering nearly 4,000 signatures. “It’ll get the ball rolling again.”

Drivers in training who still need to complete 24 hours of in-vehicle and classroom instruction may now meet the classroom mandate by receiving instruction remotely or online, the state education department said Wednesday, in a letter to all superintendents of school districts.

“Because of the flexibilities allowed to schools and districts for scheduling in-person instruction in the 2020-2021 school year, NYSED, in consultation with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (NYSDMV), has determined that the 24 hours of DTSE program classroom instruction may be completed remotely by an appropriately credentialed DTSE teacher,” the letter read.

The in-vehicle requirement, which is normally fulfilled under the supervision of a licensed instructor, may now be met by allowing a parent or guardian who holds a valid New York State driver’s license to oversee the license-seeker’s instruction if COVID-19 concerns prevent teaching from a licensed instructor.

The letter, dated Aug. 26, applies to driver’s education courses that began in the spring and fall of this year.

The pandemic hit the region around the time that Dylan, who took driving courses at Gersh Academy Driver’s Education in Hauppauge with two buddies, had completed 60% of the requirements.

He lobbied for the classroom portion to be moved online and his mom, Stefanie Baranek, had hoped she and other parents could take care of the in-vehicle portion by vouching for their children.

She also got her wish.

“It’s exactly what I asked for,” she said. “I think it’s the right solution for right now … In the current state of things, these kids are stuck in limbo. I am really pleased with what they’ve done.”