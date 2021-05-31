An Inwood man killed in Vietnam 54 years ago while defending his fellow soldiers will be forever remembered by those who enter the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Farmingdale.

There they will see a plaque renaming the building and dedicated to the memory of PFC Thomas F. Minogue, a 20-year-old field medic who died in 1967 after he shielded his wounded commander from enemy fire with his own body.

On Memorial Day, Jack Minogue stood by the plaque bearing the face and name of his younger brother and said while Thomas is gone, the legacy of what he did lives on.

"This really cements the honor and the privilege that the Minogues have of the renaming of the beautiful plaque and building," Jack Minogue, 77, said.

Thomas Minogue, known by family and friends as "Tommy," was one of five brothers. When he joined the U.S. Army, he served in the 2nd Battalion, 25th Infantry Division.

On March 21, 1967, Minogue’s company was attacked by a North Vietnamese battalion, according to testimony from his colleagues. Minogue returned fire while treating the wounds of his fellow soldiers, then was killed when he put himself between his wounded commander and the incoming gunfire.

His sacrifice enabled the commander to survive and call for close air support, which helped to prevent his company from being overwhelmed, according to U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard, which sponsored the event.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Film director Peter Farrelly said he got "chills" when he saw the unveiling of the plaque for Minogue. Farrelly is working on a movie based on the book "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" which follows the life of veteran U.S. Marine Corps. John "Chick" Donohue, who delivered beer in Vietnam. A character in the film will portray Thomas Minogue, Farrelly said.

"We think this is long overdue, but we're happy that they're doing it," Farrelly said.

While Thomas Minogue posthumously received the Distinguished Service Cross, his service will also be commemorated by the renaming of the Farmingdale building that houses state and federal military units based on Long Island to be at a single location.

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. General Mark. W. Palzer said the heroic actions of Thomas Minogue and others are "selfless" acts that saved others.

If it weren't for them, "I wouldn’t be here, probably many of us," would not be, said Palzer, who grew up in Huntington Station.

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. General John F. Hussey said Thomas Minogue will be remembered as a "simple kid from Inwood."

"When called upon to do the duty … he answered the call and he became a medic to help fellow man," he said.

Jack Minogue sees his brother’s line of duty death as heroic as any of those who fell during the war.

"If you died in combat like he did or just died of wounds or got no medal, I think it’s the same thing," he said. "So I hope anyone that comes in to see the plaque would think along those lines, how important it is to memorialize everyone that has given the ultimate sacrifice for our country."