Rent a tent: Tentrr startup matches landowners with campers

Michael D'Agostino, CEO of Tentrr, says the startup

Michael D'Agostino, CEO of Tentrr, says the startup is like Airbnb or Uber for the great outdoors. Photo Credit: AP/Mary Esch

By Mary Esch The Associated Press
The idea came to Michael D'Agostino as he was driving past a beautiful farm and imagined what it would be like to camp there.

He went on to launch the startup Tentrr, which matches landowners looking for extra cash with vacationers yearning for solitude under the stars. Think of it as Airbnb for the great outdoors.

Since it began, Tentrr has spread from a smattering of campsites in New York's Catskill Mountains to nearly 500 sites across the Northeast. 

Here's how it works: A farmer or other landowner with a secluded and scenic spot pays Tentrr $1,500 to outfit the camp with a white safari tent and other gear and list it online. The landowner receives 80 percent of bookings, which cost upward of $100 per night.

Tentrr sites have the basic necessities: canvas tent from Denver Tent Co.; five-person popup tent; and wood deck, Adirondack chairs, table, box toilet and cabinets from Tentrr's factory in Oneonta.

INFO tentrr.com

