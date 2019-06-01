TODAY'S PAPER
LI man scammed apartment renter, police said

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A Brentwood man defrauded and then gave a prospective renter a deposit check that bounced, Suffolk County police said in announcing his arrest Friday.

Aleandro Claudio, 59, showed an apartment to the renter in January and took a deposit, but later told the person the unit was not available. He returned the deposit with a check that bounced and the victim failed to get Claudio to resolve the problem, police said in a news release.

Police investigated and found Claudio had committed other rental scams in January and February whose victims included two young women, a double amputee, a homeless woman and a family with a newborn, Suffolk police said.

Police arrested Claudio at his Blacker Street home on Friday night and charged him with fourth-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud and three counts of issuing bad checks. He was also charged with petit larceny and driving without a license. He was booked at the Third Precinct and held overnight. He is scheduled for an arraignment Saturday in Suffolk County First District Court in Central Islip.

