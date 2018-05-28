Vessels from the Coast Guard and other agencies escorted to safety a 35-foot cabin cruiser with two passengers that took on water after striking a submerged object Monday morning.

Boatswain’s Mate First Class Rick Bauz of the Coast Guard’s Jones Beach station said shortly after 10 a.m. that the vessel was headed for Jones Inlet. Bilge pumps were maintaining water level after the collision, and Coast Guard responders passed over a pump to the cruiser in case of further emergency, he said.

Bauz said the boat struck the object about half a mile offshore at 9:45 a.m. He did not know what the vessel struck or the identify of the vessel’s passengers, he said.

NYPD and Nassau Police also responded, he said.