TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
Long Island

Suffolk honors three officers for rescues in Sound, Gilgo Beach

Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart spoke at a news conference Friday at the Suffolk County Marine Bureau about a mother and daughter who were rescued when officers observed their stranded kayak in the Long Island Sound, near Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park.  (Credit: Newsday / Shelby Knowles)

By Obiageli S. Chukwuma obiageli.chukwuma@newsday.com
Print

A trio of officers in Suffolk's Marine Bureau and State Park Police were praised by county officials Friday for rescuing kayakers and an injured surfer. 

"This is about taking the time to recognize and to highlight the work done by law enforcement and by police officers and by first responders every day that goes largely unseen," County Executive Steve Bellone said at a news conference Friday at the Marine Bureau Headquarters.

On July 19 — a windy, dark day — Christopher DeFeo and Anthony Chin, marine bureau officers, rescued Noreen McLoughlin, 54, and her daughter Dana, 19, said Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said, recounting the rescue. 

Noreen McLoughlin, of Levittown, said she was in Commack visiting her mother-in-law when she decided to go boating.

The kayakers were found on the Long Island Sound, near Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park, after the pair had difficulty getting back to shore, police said. Noreen McLoughlin phoned her husband to ask for help and he alerted the Marine Bureau.

The two officers spotted the mother and daughter because of their cellphone light, said Noreen McLoughlin, who spent more than two hours in the kayak with her daughter.

"I was grateful that I was able to thank them because I wouldn't have got back without them," she said.

Hart said they were safely taken to the Kings Park boat ramp near the Quogue River.

Before Bellone handed them proclamations, he shook hands with officers DeFeo and Chin.

"It's important for these officers to understand that we appreciate the work that they do because they are taking risks and making sacrifices to make sure that we all remain safe," Bellone said.

"It feels good that we're appreciated," said DeFeo.

Hart thanked Fifth Precinct Officer Craig Capobianco, who was off-duty when he helped an injured surfer, Mia Imbesi, 24, of Huntington. Her surfboard fin had sliced through her right thigh on July 28 at Gilgo Beach in Babylon.

"As many officers will tell you, even when they are not on duty they still have the responsibility to protect and serve," Hart said.

By Obiageli S. Chukwuma obiageli.chukwuma@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County for the first time is using Homeowner keeps pressing for Nassau assessment data
Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Louis Bonacasa, killed Part of Yaphank Avenue to honor SSgt. Bonacasa
Among the things Long Island teachers would like 10 things LI teachers wish parents knew
Sheila Friedman leaves a federal courthouse in Brooklyn Landlady sentenced to home confinement
This Bay Shore home is listed for $345,000. 3 LI homes near the LIRR
Keith Clancy, 32, enters court in Central Islip Driver charged in teacher's death pleads not guilty
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search