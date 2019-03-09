Three people suffered minor injuries in a Hicksville house fire Saturday morning, authorities said.

A Nassau County police spokesman said three residents were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Hicksville Fire Department

dispatcher Chris Mercadante said a 55-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation and his 20-year-old daughter was treated for smoke inhalation. They were both taken to the Nassau University Medical Center, he said.

Mercadante did not know about the third resident.

The fire started in the Bunker Lane home's kitchen, which had been undergoing renovations, and the flames spread, he said. The blaze was reported around 7:30 a.m. and under control by 9:10 a.m.

More than 100 firefighters from Hicksville, Bethpage, Plainview and East Meadow responded to the house fire, he said. The cause remains under investigation.