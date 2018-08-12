TODAY'S PAPER
Two men hold up Avino's Italian Table in Bellport, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police are searching for two men

Suffolk County police are searching for two men who robbed Avino's Italian Table in Bellport on Saturday. Photo Credit: Dennis Berger

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com
Suffolk County police said they are searching for two men who robbed a restaurant in Bellport Saturday night.

Authorities said the robbery occurred at about 11:45 p.m. at Avino’s Italian Table on South Country Road.

The assailants entered the restaurant, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the bar register, police said. The men fled the scene in what officers believe was a sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

