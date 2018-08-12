Suffolk County police said they are searching for two men who robbed a restaurant in Bellport Saturday night.

Authorities said the robbery occurred at about 11:45 p.m. at Avino’s Italian Table on South Country Road.

The assailants entered the restaurant, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the bar register, police said. The men fled the scene in what officers believe was a sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.