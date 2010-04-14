TODAY'S PAPER
BAY SHORE HIGH SCHOOL '73-76.

A reunion is 8 p.m. July 24 at the Hyatt in Hauppauge. All classes welcome. Reserve. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Call Lucia Brienza at 631-698-9549.  

USS HARTLEY (DE-1029).

A reunion for those who served on board any of the Dealey-Class DEs out of Newport is Sept. 30-Oct. 3 in Mobile, Ala. Call 334-826-3009 or e-mail rrbauer@bellsouth.net. Visit www.mlrsinc.com/hartley. 

USS HUNTINGTON (CL-107).

A reunion is in September in Philadelphia, Pa. Call Gene Volcik at 512-929-7008 or e-mail evolcik@aol.com. Visit www.mlrsinc.com/huntington. 

FARMINGDALE HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING.

A reunion is 7 p.m. April 24 at Stuart Thomas Manor. Call 631-598-1011. 

HAUPPAUGE HIGH SCHOOL '60.

A reunion is 7 p.m. July 9 at Smithtown Landing. Picnic is July 10. Call Rosalie at 239- 482-6840 or e-mail rosal kiste08@comcast.net.

 

 

HUNTINGTON HIGH SCHOOL '90.

A 20-year reunion is 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Artful Dodger. $75. Picnic is noon Aug. 15. For more information e-mail Hayley Goldstein Wiggins at hhsnyclassof1990@gmail.com.

 

 

MERCY HIGH SCHOOL (RIVERHEAD) '80.

A reunion is July 31 at the LI National Golf Course. For information e- mail Mary Ellen Ellwood at melellwood@optonline.net.

 

 

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL '00.

A 10-year reunion is 8 p.m. May 1 at Declan Quinn's. For information call 631-587-8000 ext. 125 or e-mail alumni@sjbdhs.org.

 

 

USS TAUSSIG DD746.

A reunion in May 16-19 in Galveston Island, Texas. Call John Grim at 516-322-2273.

 

