Long Island

Reunions:

Print

 

HICKSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL '60.

A 50-year reunion is June 5 at the Hyatt Hotel in Hauppauge. E-mail Maddy Frischman Leibowitz at maddyl@atlanticagency.com or Kathy McDonald Corey at kathy4620@gmail.com.

 

 

LONG ISLAND CHAPTER OF HUNTER COLLEGE ALUMNI ASSOCIATION '60-'69.

A reunion is 5-8 p.m. June 18 in East Meadow. Call 516-481-0462 or 516-599-2719.

 

 

WEST BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL '61.

A 50-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. June 25, 2011 at the Irish Coffee Pub in East Islip. Cost is $90. RSVP Nov. 5. E-mail Phyllis Verderosa at bellechloe@aol.com.

 

 

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL '57-62.

A reunion weekend is July 15-17. at the Sheraton Hotel in Smithtown and East Brentwood Firehouse in East Brentwood. Call Lis at 631-277-3619 or e-mail edicce@aol.com.

 

 

AMITYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL '50.

A 60-year reunion is July 17. Call Maureen at 631-691-6905; Bebe at 631-666-4404; or Jeanette at 631-661-1734.

 

 

FARMINGDALE HIGH SCHOOL '65.

A reunion is July 17 at Island Hills Country Club. Call Gloria (Rawlyk) Clegg at 631-754-2377.

 

 

BAYPORT HIGH SCHOOL '70.

A 40th anniversary reunion is July 31. Call Jim and Kathy (Becker) March at 631-472-2542 or e-mail moonshots@aol.com or Tom and Barbara (Colombini) Cavanaugh at 631-363-2235.

 

 

PORT JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL '60.

A reunion is Aug. 28 at the Port Jefferson Country Club. E-mail mwc42b@frontiernet.net or call Martha at 585-872-6631.

 

 

COMSEWOGUE '80. A reunion is 7 p.m.-midnight Aug. 28 at the Flaming Hearth in Farmingville. E-mail Karen at comsewogue1980@gmail.com.

 

 

TRANSFIGURATION SCHOOL (WILLIAMSBURG, BROOKLYN).

An all-years reunion is 1-6 p.m. Sept. 25 in the school's auditorium on Hooper Street. E-mail Spencer Wong at swong@hawkins.com or call evenings from 5-10:30 p.m. at 212-820-9476.

 





