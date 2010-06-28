ANDREW JACKSON HIGH SCHOOL. A reunion for the classes of the 1970s is 6 p.m (meet and greet) and 8 p.m. (dinner/dance) July 3 at the Marriott Hotel at Laguardia Airport in East Elmhurst. $110 due by June 30. E-mail zephir1010@yahoo.com.

HAUPPAUGE HIGH SCHOOL '70. A reunion is July 10 at the Long Island Marriott, Islandia. Call Doug Dennison at 631-297-9031 or e-mail David Harr at dave.haar@minicom.com.

WILLIAM FLOYD HIGH SCHOOL '90. A 20-year reunion is July 16 at Eagle's Nest Catering in Manorville. Visit www.tinyurl.com/wf1990reunion. E-mail wmf1990reunion@yahoo.com.

LINDENHURST HIGH SCHOOL '70. A 40-year reunion is planned. Get together is 7 p.m. July 23 at Molly Malone's in Bay Shore; dinner/dance is 8 p.m.-midnight July 24 at the Hilton Long Island in Huntington; beach party is July 25 at Robert Moses State Park. E-mail Joann Gigante Cleary at clearys4@optonline.net.

GENERAL DOUGLAS MACARTHUR HIGH SCHOOL '85.(LEVITTOWN). A 25-year class reunion is 5-9 p.m. July 24 at Mulcahy's in Wantagh. Tickets are required and can be purchased until July 1 at www.reunionmanager.net/class_members/registration.php?class_id=1106. Tickets cannot be purchased at the door. E-mail Pam Gray macarthur1985reunion@gmail.com.

USS DAYTON C.L. 105. A reunion is Aug. 11-14. Call Tom Heltz at 516-433-4386 or e-mail sugart149@aol.com.

BRENTWOOD ROSS HIGH SCHOOL '80. A 30-year reunion is Aug. 13-15 at the Holiday Inn in Ronkonkoma. E-mail brhsclassof80@gmail.com. Visit www.brentwoodrosshighschool30-yearreunion.com.

SACHEM HIGH SCHOOL '60. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 10-12. Classes of 1959-1962 are invited. E-mail benvitalemail@yahoo.com or wmonteverde@bellsouth.net.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

USS RANDOLPH CV15. A reunion is Sept. 12-19 in Newport News, Va. All ship's personnel and air groups are invited. Call Sal Rizzo at 321-454-2344.

DOMINICAN COMMERCIAL HIGH SCHOOL '60. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 2. Call Diana at 516-747-4053.

HERRICKS HIGH SCHOOL '65. A 45-year reunion is 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Inn at New Hyde Park, 214 Jericho Turnpike. E-mail jubre1248@aol.com.

BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL '60. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 9 at the Huntington Hilton Hotel. Call Betty Lou Croan (Bernhard) at 516-681-5678 or e-mail mbc@optonline.net; or call Joe Minicozzi at 631-553-4917 or e-mail jjminic@optonline.net.

FLORAL PARK MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL '60-'64. A reunion is Oct. 9 at Papa Razzi in Westbury. E-mail Mike Sweeney at mdsweeney@optonline.net or call 516-729-2152.

P.S. 119 (Brooklyn). A reunion is Oct. 15 at the school. E-mail paulaheld@hotmail.com. or call 718-279-8771.

BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL '50. A 60-year reunion is Sept 16. All classes are invited. Call Jo at 631-422-5385 or e-mail jomelt@optonline.net.

COMSEWOGUE HIGH SCHOOL '80. A reunion is 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at The Flaming Hearth. E-mail comsewogue1980@gmail.com.

HARBORFIELDS HIGH SCHOOL '85. A 25-year reunion is 7 p.m. July 23 at Centerport Yacht Club. $50. E-mail Michelle Holmes at dmhtwins@verizon.net or call 516-818-6538.

HICKSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL '61. A reunion is 3 p.m. July 11 at Smokey Bones. Call Dennis Naso at 631-828-6912.

MARIA REGINA DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL '75. A 35-year reunion is 6:30 p.m. July 24. $125. Call 516-724-6821. For details, e-mail aoh11@live.com or visit Facebook.com.

PORT JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL '55. A 55-year reunion is 7 p.m. July 23 at Lombardi's on the Sound. For details, call Cathy Rafferty McCullock at 631-751-3197 or Frank Emma at 631-928-1683.