BISHOP REILLY HIGH SCHOOL '71. A reunion picnic and Mets game is June 2 at Citi Field. Call John Peiser at 917-881-9930 or Liz Perillo Pennisi at 917-699-2016. Visit bishopreillyhighschool1971reunion.vzwebsites.com.

LAFAYETTE HIGH SCHOOL '62. A 50-year reunion is 12:30-5 p.m. June 3 at The Hilton Garden Inn, 1100 South Ave. (at Lois Lane), Staten Island. $90. Email Carmine DeBetta at cdebett@aol.com

MILBURN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. A reunion is 1-5 p.m. June 9 at the school, 2501 Milburn Ave., Baldwin. Email prestil@baldwin.k12.ny.us or call 516-377-9358

MILLER PLACE SCHOOL '62. A reunion is June 9. Call Bill Pellenz at 631-922-3773 or email wpellenzjr@yahoo.com.

NEWTOWN HIGH SCHOOL '72 (ELMHURST). A reunion is 8 p.m. June 16 at Stuart Thomas Manor, Farmingdale. $70 per person. Email Joanne Shomberg Heit at slvrdude@optonline.net; or Debbie Gianusso Podolski at dpodolski319@gmail.com; or Susan Rubin Borko at sborko@optonline.net; or Steve Miller at lvsteve1@verizon.net. Visit newtownhs40threunion.com.

EAST ISLIP HIGH SCHOOL '62. A 50-year reunion is 7-10 p.m. June 20 at Captain Bill's in Bay Shore. Cost is $65. Email eastislipclassof62@aol.com.

ST. AGNES HIGH SCHOOL '56 (ROCKVILLE CENTRE). A 56-year reunion luncheon is noon-4 p.m. June 20 at The Schooner, Freeport, Call Elaine at 516-766-4682 or email: estillwell@optonline.net.

FLUSHING HIGH SCHOOL '62. A 50-year reunion is June 23. Email Sue at rarri@aol.com.

JOHN BOWNE HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 45-year reunion is June 23 with events planned for June 22-24. Call Amy Katz at 631-765-2994 or email bowner45@aol.com.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL '07,'02. A 5- and 10-year reunion is 8-11 p.m. June 23 at the Post Office Cafe in Babylon. Visit sjbalumni.org. to purchase tickets.

NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL '62 (GLEN HEAD). A 50-year reunion is June 30 at Sans Souci, Sea Cliff. Email pjcatapano@gmail.com.

ST. BONIFACE SCHOOL '67 (ELMONT). A 45-year reunion is 3:30 p.m. June 30 at the school. Email Gerri Sheehan at gezzy35@optonline.net or call 516-747-7645

LONG BEACH HIGH SCHOOL '62. A 50-year reunion is July 7 at the Sands in Lido Beach. Call Judy Bauer (Deane) at 914-232-6526 or email jdeane@att.biz.

ST. KILIAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL '72 (FARMINGDALE). A reunion is 7-11 p.m. July 7 at Changing Times Pub, Farmingdale. $45. Call Lori at 516-694-9488 or email lori722d@aol.com.

ST. JOHN'S CHARISMATIC PRAYER GROUP. A reunion is 7-9 p.m. July 10 at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Island, Eastport. Email Anne Leonardi at sjpgreunion@aol.com.

BAYPORT/BLUE POINT ALUMNI COMMITTEE. A reunion is 12:30-4:30 p.m. July 12 at the Mediterranean Manor. $35. Call Bob at 631-289-1532 or email arm142nyng@aol.com.

LONGWOOD HIGH SCHOOL '92. A 20-year weekend reunion is July 20-22. Email longwood92reunion@gmail.com.

MASONIC YOUTH ALUMNI-RTD. A reunion picnic is 10 a.m. July 14 at the Hoyt Farm Park in Commack. Email rtdreunion@optonline.net.

FARMINGDALE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL '62. A 50-year reunion is July 21 at Southward Ho, Bay Shore. Call Barbara Atwell at 631-277-1283 or email bjabrami@aol.com.

GENERAL DOUGLAS MACARTHUR H.S. '72. A 40-year reunion is planned for July 21 at The Sterling, Bethpage. Email Janette Smith Harden at jahard@optonline.net (put "Reunion" in the subject line).

HARBORFIELDS HIGH SCHOOL. '67. A 45-year reunion is July 21 at Centerport Yacht Club. Email Elaine (Gardiner) Kern at emek1949@aol.com.

MARIA REGINA HIGH SCHOOL '77 (UNIONDALE). A 35-year reunion is July 21. Email Carol Ferris-Sullivan at southie415@yahoo.com.

MARIA REGINA DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL '71. A reunion is July 21 at Plattduetsche Park Restaurant in Franklin Square. $60. Email Mike Forestano at mforestano@corcoran.com or visit Facebook.

SCHREIBER HIGH SCHOOL (PORT WASHINGTON). A 40-year reunion is 6 p.m. July 21 at the Port Washington Yacht Club; email portClassof72@aol.com or call Andrea Mastrocinque Martone at 917-929-0527.

BAY SHORE HIGH SCHOOL '82. A 30-year reunion is July 27-29. Call Maureen Shaw at 813-758-6243 or email muhlig_99@yahoo.com.

ST. DOMINIC HIGH SCHOOL '62. A 50-year reunion is July 27-28. Email pgaryellison@aol.com.

JOHN ADAMS HIGH SCHOOL '61-'62 (OZONE PARK). A 50-year reunion is 8 p.m. July 28 at the Roma View on Crossbay Boulevard. $75. Email Pat Birch Wilkerson at pmawilk@aol.com.

KINGS PARK HIGH SCHOOL '82. 8 p.m. July 28 at Stonebridge Golf & County Club. Email kpclassof82@gmail.com or call Linda Giambalvo Waring at 631-672-9696.

NEW HYDE PARK MEMORIAL H.S. '75. A reunion for those turning age is 2-6 p.m. July 28, Wall Street Tavern. Email mgrecoworc@yahoo.com.

ST. JOSEPH'S SCHOOL (BABYLON). July 28 at the school. Visit Facebook page or email stjoesreunion@aol.com.

WEST BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL '72. A 40-year reunion is 7-11 p.m. July 28 at the Irish Coffee Pub. Visit sites.google.com/site/wbabylonclassof1972; email wbclassof72@verizon.net or jkteacher@gmail.com; or call Patrice Barbato Jackson at 631-661-7994.

PORT JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL '82 (EARL L. VANDERMEULEN HIGH SCHOOL). A 30-year reunion is 7-10 p.m. Aug. 3 at Schafer's in Port Jefferson. $55. Email jemz43@yahoo.com.

SMITHTOWN CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL '62. Aug. 3-5. Email williamcarter@optonline.net or Christine Rakoczy (VanDerlofske) at cmrakoczy@yahoo.com.

CANARSIE HIGH SCHOOL '67, '68,'69. A reunion is 7 p.m., Aug. 4 at Bally's, Atlantic City. Email Miriam Rosenson Hanan at miriamtrh@email.com.

WEST BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL '92. A 20-year reunion is 8-11 p.m. Aug. 4 at Post Office Cafe. $40.00. Email Karen Teufel Mushorn at wb92reunion@gmail.com.

MARIA REGINA DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL '70 (UNIONDALE). A 60th birthday party reunion cruise is 6:30-10:30 p.m. Aug. 11 aboard the Miss Freeport V, Nautical Mile. $64. Email mrdhs60@verizon.net.

ST AGNES HIGH SCHOOL '66 (COLLEGE POINT). A 46-year reunion is Aug. 12. Call Cassie McVety at 845-589-0287 or email cassmcvety@optonline.net.

UNIONDALE HIGH SCHOOL '72. A 40-year reunion is 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Long Island Marriott Hotel, Uniondale. Other events scheduled for Aug. 17. Email uhsreunion1972@aol.com and visit uniondalefortiethseventytwo on Facebook.

WEST ISLIP H.S. '62-'63. A reunion is Aug. 24, 2013 at Captain Bill's in Bay Shore. Visit west-islip-reunion.com.

SYOSSET HIGH SCHOOL '62. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 7-9. Call Maxine (Rohr) Cunningham at 516-887-2310.

USS NORFOLK DL1. A reunion for all shipmates, family and friends is Sept. 10-13 in Galveston Island, Texas. Call Bob Godas at 516-293-4115; or email bobg190@verizon.net. Visit DestroyerLeaderAssociation.org.

E.L. VANDERMEULEN HIGH SCHOOL '62 (PORT JEFFERSON). A 50-year reunion is Sept. 14-16. Looking for classmates. Call Pat Benson at 631-286-6895 (home) or 516-429-3097 (cell); or email wpbenson@optonline.net; or write Pat Benson, 3 Orient Ave., Brookhaven, NY, 11719; or call Kathryn Thom Reeves at 631-473-0173 (home) or 631-521-4825 (cell); or email lBt44@gmail.com; or write Kathryn Reeves, 125 Bleeker St., Port Jefferson, NY, 11777.

COMMACK HIGH SCHOOL '67. A reunion is Sept. 21-23 in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Classes of 1960s and 1970s are invited, email commackreunion2012@gmail.com.

LEVITTOWN DIVISION AVENUE HIGH SCHOOL. '62. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 22 at the Huntington Hilton. Sept. 21 events are planned. Email Susan Rutkin Villatore at subvillato@yahoo.com.

OUR LADY OF WISDOM ACADEMY '62. A reunion is Sept. 22. Call Barbara Resser Ryan at 718-423-3732 or email ryansonthebay@msn.com.

WEST BABYLON HIGH SCHOOL '62. A 50-year reunion is Sept. 22. Call Jim Wilkie at 631-286-9002.

NEWFIELD HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 45-year reunion is Sept. 28-30 in Centereach. Email pserra1005@optimum.net.

USS ELOKOMIN AO-55. Sept. 25-28 in Norfolk Va. Call Robert F. O'Sullivan at 617-288-3755 or email theeloman@verizon.net.

EAST MEADOW HIGH SCHOOL '62. Sept. 29 at the Melville Marriott. Call Bob Liguori at 631-864-2704 or email Linda (Edgerton) Wolling at 62EMHSReunion@gmail.com.

LEVITTOWN MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL '72. A 40-year reunion is Sept. 29 at the Holiday Inn, Plainview. Email Doreen McCullough at Dorzie50@optonline.net or Linda Pandy at lpandy219@yahoo.com.

OCEANSIDE HIGH SCHOOL '72. A 40-year reunion is Sept. 29 at Middle Bay Country Club, Oceanside. Email Pamela DeBaun Lucas at ohsclassof72reunion@gmail.com.

ST. EPHREM SCHOOL '72 (BROOKLYN). A 40-year reunion is Sept. 29. Call Patty Muscolo at 631-988-7935 or email patty1171@verizon.net.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST DIOCESAN HIGH SCHOOL '72, '77, '82. A reunion is Sept. 29 at the Irish Coffee Pub in East Islip. Visit sjbalumni.org or call 631-587-8000, ext. 125.

OYSTER BAY HIGH SCHOOL '71, '72 and '73. A reunion and Battle of the Bands reunion weekend is Oct. 5. Call Maria Sant'Angelo at 516-532-6404 or email santang1@optonline.net or email Danae Flood at jdsflood@msn.com.

ST. MARTHA'S SCHOOL '61-'62. 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Capitan Bill's in Bay Shore. Email smsalumnireunion@yahoo.com.

COPIAGUE HIGH SCHOOL '61-'67. A reunion is Oct. 6. Call Bill O'Connell at 516-697-5533 or email mpiversen@aol.com or tiltongang@aol.com.

FARMINGDALE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL '63. A reunion is Oct. 13 in Massapequa. Email Sue Nielsen at rose2311@aol.com.

W.C. BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL '62 (WOODSIDE). A 50-year reunion is Oct. 13 at the school. Call Dale Corey at 315-826-7975 or email dcorey@dreamscape.com.

ISLAND TREES HIGH SCHOOL '62. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 19-21 at the Long Island Marriott Hotel, Uniondale. Visit classmates.com or alumniclass.com/islandtrees.

LONG ISLAND CITY HIGH SCHOOL '72. A 40-year reunion is Oct. 20 at the Astoria Manor in Queens. Visit lichs72.com or email carolyn143@aol.com.

LYNBROOK HIGH SCHOOL '62. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 20 at the Roslyn Claremont Hotel. Email Andy Heikaus at heikaus@msn.com or Judy Wilkens Lev at Judybarbar@aol.com.

OCEANSIDE HIGH SCHOOL. A 30-year reunion is Oct. 20 at Middle Bay Country in Oceanside. Email oceansideNY1982@gmail.com; or Terrioshea@yahoo.com; or call Terri Corso at 516-223-2041

UNIONDALE HIGH SCHOOL '62. A 50-year reunion is Oct. 26-28 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Call Sharon Martin Wolpert at 631-262-0791.

GENERAL DOUGLAS MACARTHUR H.S. '62. A 50-year reunion is 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Plainview Marriott. Email macreunion62@gmail.com.

LONG ISLAND CITY HIGH SCHOOL '67. A 45-year reunion is Nov. 10. Call John Franzese at 631 979-7429 or email ucb951@aol.com.

CONNETQUOT HIGH SCHOOL '02. A reunion is 7-11 p.m., Nov. 23 at West Lake Inn, Patchogue. Email Jen Moore Spinks at jspinks131@gmail.com.

NEW UTRECHT HIGH SCHOOL. A centennial reunion is in 2015. Visit nuhs2015.org. Call librarian Norman Ringle at 718-232-2500, ext. 1532 or 1533. Email bookme1957@aol.com.

OUR LADY OF THE CENACLE '62 (RICHMOND HILL). Looking for classmates to form a 50-year reunion. Email Ray Rovegno at cenacle62@yahoo.com or call 516-456-7004.

GREAT NECK NORTH SR. HIGH SCHOOL '63. A 50-year reunion is planned. Email Ed Sobel at edsobel1@me.com. Visit gnn63.com.