Reunions, February 28





LA SALLE MILITARY ACADEMY (OAKDALE).

A reunion is April 23 at Leonard's of Great Neck . Visit lsmaalumni.com.





IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY GRAMMAR SCHOOL '62 (BROOKLYN).

A reunion is 1-4 p.m. May 1 at Marco Polo Ristorante (718-852-5015), 345 Court Street, Brooklyn . $42 per person. E-mail Joseph Chierchio at papajoe3168@optonline.net.





MALVERNE HIGH SCHOOL '50.

A 60-year reunion is 7:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. June 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Lynbrook . Call Artie Baldwin at 516-798-5219 or e-mail artietuna2@aol.com or Marilyn Keating Shaw at 516-599-1998 or e-mail bonedrrec@aol.com.





PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL '65.

A 45-year reunion is June 26 at the Hyatt in Hauppauge . E-mail marrom27@optonline.net or call Marilyn at 631 509-0100.





HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL '90.

A reunion is 7 p.m.-midnight July 10 at the JFK Holiday inn in Jamaica . E-mail hempsteadclassof1990@yahoo.com or call 678-520-1925; or e-mail Leslie Teneyck at leslie_teneyck@yahoo.com or call 516-849-3090.





SEAFORD HIGH SCHOOL '75.

A 35-year reunion is 7:30 -11:30 p.m. July 10. $75. E-mail Don Bongiovi at donbongiovi@comcast.net or call 978-346-9429.





MERCY HIGH SCHOOL (RIVERHEAD).

A 40-year reunion is July 17. E-mail Pamela Oliver-Barney at mercyhs@optonline.net or call 631-298-5834.





OUR LADY OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT '65(BAYSIDE).

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A reunion is July 31 at the Uniondale Marriott. E-mail Louise Prescott at ourman913@yahoo.com.





WARD MELVILLE HIGH SCHOOL.

The classes of '74,'75,'76 are hosting an all-class reunion July 31. $85. E-mail caryfvu@verizon.net.





GEORGE W. WINGATE HIGH SCHOOL '65.

A reunion is 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Double Tree Hotel in Tarrytown. All classes are invited. E-mail Shelly Smolar at maromiem@aol.com or call 914-962-2904.





CARLE PLACE HIGH SCHOOL '70-'71.

A 40-year reunion is Oct. 16 at the Carlyle at the Palace in Plainview. E-mail Lorraine Greco Bosshard at lbtanlines@aol.com or call 516-551-6493.





NEW HYDE PARK MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL '75.

A 35-year reunion is Nov. 26 at the New Hyde Park Inn. E-mail Maryann Greco at mgrecoworc@yahoo.com or call 516-741-9000 ext. 256.





WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL '61.

A reunion is in 2011. Class of 1960 and 1962 are invited. E-mail emma1231@optonline.net.