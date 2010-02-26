Reunions, February 28

LA SALLE MILITARY ACADEMY (OAKDALE).
A reunion is April 23 at Leonard's of Great Neck
. Visit lsmaalumni.com.
IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY GRAMMAR SCHOOL '62 (BROOKLYN).
A reunion is 1-4 p.m. May 1 at Marco Polo Ristorante (718-852-5015), 345 Court Street, Brooklyn
. $42 per person. E-mail Joseph Chierchio at papajoe3168@optonline.net.
MALVERNE HIGH SCHOOL '50.
A 60-year reunion is 7:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. June 4 at the Knights of Columbus
Hall in Lynbrook
. Call Artie Baldwin at 516-798-5219 or e-mail artietuna2@aol.com or Marilyn Keating Shaw at 516-599-1998 or e-mail bonedrrec@aol.com.
PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE HIGH SCHOOL '65.
A 45-year reunion is June 26 at the Hyatt in Hauppauge
. E-mail marrom27@optonline.net or call Marilyn at 631 509-0100.
HEMPSTEAD HIGH SCHOOL '90.
A reunion is 7 p.m.-midnight July 10 at the JFK Holiday inn in Jamaica
. E-mail hempsteadclassof1990@yahoo.com or call 678-520-1925; or e-mail Leslie Teneyck at leslie_teneyck@yahoo.com or call 516-849-3090.
SEAFORD HIGH SCHOOL '75.
A 35-year reunion is 7:30 -11:30 p.m. July 10. $75. E-mail Don Bongiovi at donbongiovi@comcast.net or call 978-346-9429.
MERCY HIGH SCHOOL (RIVERHEAD).
A 40-year reunion is July 17. E-mail Pamela Oliver-Barney at mercyhs@optonline.net or call 631-298-5834.
OUR LADY OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT '65(BAYSIDE).
A reunion is July 31 at the Uniondale Marriott. E-mail Louise Prescott at ourman913@yahoo.com.
WARD MELVILLE HIGH SCHOOL.
The classes of '74,'75,'76 are hosting an all-class reunion July 31. $85. E-mail caryfvu@verizon.net.
GEORGE W. WINGATE HIGH SCHOOL '65.
A reunion is 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Double Tree Hotel in Tarrytown. All classes are invited. E-mail Shelly Smolar at maromiem@aol.com or call 914-962-2904.
CARLE PLACE HIGH SCHOOL '70-'71.
A 40-year reunion is Oct. 16 at the Carlyle at the Palace in Plainview. E-mail Lorraine Greco Bosshard at lbtanlines@aol.com or call 516-551-6493.
NEW HYDE PARK MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL '75.
A 35-year reunion is Nov. 26 at the New Hyde Park Inn. E-mail Maryann Greco at mgrecoworc@yahoo.com or call 516-741-9000 ext. 256.
WHITE PLAINS HIGH SCHOOL '61.
A reunion is in 2011. Class of 1960 and 1962 are invited. E-mail emma1231@optonline.net.
