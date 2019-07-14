Ridge man drowns in backyard pool, police say

Suffolk police are investigating after a Ridge man drowned in a backyard pool Saturday evening.

A family member called 911 after finding Anthony Spero, 24, unresponsive in the above-ground pool at a house on Giant Oak Road around 5:55 p.m., police said.

The family member pulled Spero from the water and began CPR until police and Ridge Rescue arrived, police said.

An ambulance brought Spero, who lived at the house, to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.