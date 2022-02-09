A Ridge man has been arrested and charged connection with a November hit-and-run that killed a female pedestrian in Massapequa, Nassau police said Wednesday.

Nicholas S. Abbaj, 59, has been charged with leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death. The victim, identified by police as Arlene Fierro, 72, of Massapequa, was struck at 1:23 p.m. on Nov. 15 by a dark, late-model Ford pickup truck at the corner of Front Street and Park Lane. The pickup then fled the scene, police said.

Fierro was pronounced dead Dec. 1 at a hospital, police said.

Abbaj appeared for arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead Wednesday and was ordered to return on Feb. 17, according to court records.

"Mr. Abbaj entered a plea of not guilty today and maintains he was unaware that his vehicle had struck a pedestrian," said the defendant's attorney, Brian Griffin, of Garden City. "More important, Mr. Abbaj is devastated to learn of the loss of life and out of respect will withold further comment."