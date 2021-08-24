TODAY'S PAPER
Vehicle crashes into lobby of Ridge post office, Suffolk cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A vehicle crashed into the lobby of a U.S. Post Office location in Ridge on Tuesday, but there are there no reported injuries, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the incident occurred at the post office building at 1700 Middle Country Road and was reported in a 911 call at about 1:25 p.m.

Additional details were still emerging, but police said the initial investigation indicated there is no criminality involved — and said Town of Brookhaven building inspectors have been called to the site to assess any potential structural damage.

The United States Postal Service did not immediately respond to an email inquiry seeking comment.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

