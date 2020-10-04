TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead man dies after wrong-way crash, cops say

By Newsday Staff
A Riverhead man died Sunday after the car he was driving crossed over the oncoming lane of Route 25A, striking two other cars, Riverhead police said.

The unidentified man, 69, was traveling east bound on Route 25A in Wading River at about 2:25 p.m. "when he crossed over into the west bound lane and side swiped" a 2015 Chrysler minivan driven by a woman, 49, of Miller Place, going west, according to a police news release.

After striking the minivan, the Mazda then struck a 2020 BMW, driven by a 45-year-old man from Tuckahoe also traveling west bound on Route 25A.

The Mazda driver was transported to the Peconic Bay Medical Center where he died, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.

