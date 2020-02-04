A Bay Shore man, who specialized in violently robbing drug dealers, was convicted Tuesday of seven such robberies, one of which resulted in the killing of a man, according to federal officials.

Tyrone Robinson, 36, was found guilty after a four-week trial in federal court in Central Islip of seven counts of robbery conspiracy; seven counts of robbery and attempted robbery of drugs and drug proceeds; seven counts of the unlawful use, brandishing and discharge of a firearm; four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm; and one count of firearms-related murder, officials said.

The crimes occurred between August 2015 and May 2016, and involved home invasions of drug dealers in both Nassau and Suffolk counties, during which victims were pistol-whipped, and often times zip tied, threatened with death and shot, officials said.

During one of the robberies, in Freeport in May 2016, a victim named Jonathan Isaac was fatally shot in the back, officials said. In another, in Lake Grove in March 2016, Robinson “threatened to kill an eight-year-old girl if she did not find money for him,” according to officials.

Robinson dropped his cellphone at the Lake Grove location, which was recovered by police, federal officials said.

The cellphone showed that Robinson used Goggle to search for directions to his victims’ locations before the robberies, and for any media accounts of his crimes afterward, officials said.

Robinson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 64 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life, officials said.

“Over the course of two years, Robinson violently preyed upon multiple victims with firearms and his fists, inflicting permanent injuries and death to satisfy his greed,” Eastern District United States Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement. “With today’s verdict, Robinson will now face serious punishment for terrorizing communities on Long Island.”

Robinson’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.