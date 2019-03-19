TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Morning
SEARCH
28° Good Morning
Long Island

Armed robbery of another 7-Eleven in Suffolk County, police say

Suffolk County police at a 7-Eleven store at

Suffolk County police at a 7-Eleven store at 139 Sunrise Hwy. in Patchogue, after a clerk reported a robbery at about 11:30 p.m., Monday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A 7-Eleven in East Patchogue robbed at gunpoint Monday night is not part of pattern of holdups of the convenience store chain in Suffolk County, police said.

Monday's suspect escaped with some cash, though no one was injured during the 11:30 p.m. holdup of the store at 139 Sunrise Hwy., Suffolk police said.

Police said a man entered the convenience store, displayed what the clerk believed to a gun and demanded cash, police said Tuesday morning.

“The clerk complied, and the man fled the scene,” police said in a statement.

Police would not say how much money was taken.

Police said they believed one man committed armed robberies of three other 7-Elevens in East Farmingdale, West Babylon and Bay Shore from March 15 to 17. The East Patchogue robbery was committed by another man, police said.

“The incident [in East Patchogue] does not appear to be related to any other recent robberies,” police said in a statement.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The scene of a fatal crash early Tuesday Cops: Fatal crash closes Hempstead road
Anthony D'Amico, Islip town public safety commissioner, attends Islip public safety department undergoes overhaul
This Eaton's Neck home is listed for $899,000. LI cottage with harbor views lists for $899,000
Juvenile oysters that are about 1 month old Town hatches plan to reduce shellfish mortality
Brett Houdek, president of Medford Taxpayers and Civic Planning board denies permit to build 7-Eleven
Ellen McBurney, bottom left, and her husband, John Couple helps disabled LIers 'climb' Mt. Everest