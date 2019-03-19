A 7-Eleven in East Patchogue robbed at gunpoint Monday night is not part of pattern of holdups of the convenience store chain in Suffolk County, police said.

Monday's suspect escaped with some cash, though no one was injured during the 11:30 p.m. holdup of the store at 139 Sunrise Hwy., Suffolk police said.

Police said a man entered the convenience store, displayed what the clerk believed to a gun and demanded cash, police said Tuesday morning.

“The clerk complied, and the man fled the scene,” police said in a statement.

Police would not say how much money was taken.

Police said they believed one man committed armed robberies of three other 7-Elevens in East Farmingdale, West Babylon and Bay Shore from March 15 to 17. The East Patchogue robbery was committed by another man, police said.

“The incident [in East Patchogue] does not appear to be related to any other recent robberies,” police said in a statement.