Nassau County police seek the public’s help identifying two men involved in an assault of a 7-Eleven employee and subsequent robbery of the Hewlett store, an incident prompted by the worker denying service to one of the suspects because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven at 415 Mill Rd, police said.

The first suspect, described as a man in his 50s, tried to make a purchase but the store employee said “he was unable to serve him because he was not wearing a mask,” police said in a statement. “The suspect then attempted to leave the store with a cup of coffee he had not paid for," police said.

The employee, who was not identified, attempted to stop the man from leaving the store, police said.

The man then grabbed the employee “by the throat and pushed him outside the store,” police said.

While the first suspect choked the employee, a second man, described as about 20-years-old, emerged from a gray jeep and threw the employee to the ground.

Both suspects then took off in the gray jeep, police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.