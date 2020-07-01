TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
Long Island

Police looking for 2 men who assaulted clerk, robbed 7-Eleven

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Nassau County police seek the public’s help identifying two men involved in an assault of a 7-Eleven employee and subsequent robbery of the Hewlett store, an incident prompted by the worker denying service to one of the suspects because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven at 415 Mill Rd, police said.

The first suspect, described as a man in his 50s, tried to make a purchase but the store employee said “he was unable to serve him because he was not wearing a mask,” police said in a statement. “The suspect then attempted to leave the store with a cup of coffee he had not paid for," police said.

The employee, who was not identified, attempted to stop the man from leaving the store, police said.

The man then grabbed the employee “by the throat and pushed him outside the store,” police said.

While the first suspect choked the employee, a second man, described as about 20-years-old, emerged from a gray jeep and threw the employee to the ground.

Both suspects then took off in the gray jeep, police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman launches Nassau County Report: Nassau sales tax take could drop by up to $601 million
The roadway appears to blend seamlessly into the Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, during his July 1 Cuomo: 'We have to stay ahead of the virus'; indoor dining postponed in NYC
Cheryl Keshner is a senior paralegal and community Latino advocates: COVID-19 stats don't include immigrants who avoid tests, die at home
Dox, an Island Park restaurant that has been State suspends license of Island Park bar for COVID-19 violations
Current and former law enforcement officers and family Supporters show appreciation for police
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search