A knife-wielding man robbed a gas station early Saturday morning in Massapequa, Nassau County police said.

The robbery occurred about 1:40 a.m. at the Conoco gas station at 1000 Hicksville Rd., police said.

The robber displayed a knife at the 19-year-old man working the cash register, then grabbed money and took off east on Jerusalem Avenue, police said. Police did not say how much money was stolen.

The suspect is a male, age 30 to 35, about 5-feet-7 and about 190 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, black sneakers and gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, police said.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. The calls will remain anonymous.