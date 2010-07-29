Robbery in Merrick; gun warrant in Suffolk

Nassau Police and their Crime Stoppers department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery in Merrick.

According to police, at about 7:20 p.m. on July 5 the suspect pictured above left entered the Mobil station on Merrick Road and pointed a black handgun at the attendant. He took money from the register and fled southbound on Beach Drive.

The suspect is described as black, 23 to 24 years old, 5-foot-7 with a thin build, and short black hair.

Suffolk police are seeking Tosh Newsom on an outstanding warrant for criminal use of a firearm, first degree.

Police say that on Jan. 29, Newsom was arrested for displaying a loaded semi-automatic handgun while he and another individual committed a burglary in Coram.

Newsom, whose last known address was in Medford, is 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with multiple tattoos on his arms, chest and neck.