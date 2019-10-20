Police: Man charged after attempted theft at Valley Stream Walmart
Nassau police arrested a Queens man and charged him with robbery after he attempted to steal items from a Valley Stream Walmart but was apprehended by store security officers, authorities said.
Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, Maximo Burdier, 18, of South Ozone Park, entered a Walmart in the Green Acres Mall and attempted to exit with merchandise without paying, police said.
Security officers approached Burdier and a struggle ensued before he was subdued, according to police.
A 38-year-old store security officer suffered lacerations to his left knee, left hand and face, police said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Burdier faces charges of first-degree and second-degree robbery as well as second-degree assault, according to police. He will be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.
At attorney for Burdier could not be immediately reached.
