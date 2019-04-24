Marine Sgt. Robert Hendriks, 25, of Locust Valley, died April 7, 2019, when his patrol was attacked near Bagram Airfield north of Kabul, the U.S. military’s main base in Afghanistan. He was buried with military honors during a graveside ceremony attended by hundreds of mourners April 24 at Calverton National Cemetery.

Felicia Arculeo and Erik Hendriks, parents of Marine Sgt. Robert Hendriks, who died in Afghanistan, at the gravesite in Calverton National Cemetery on Wednesday.

The parents of fallen Marine Sgt. Robert Hendriks receive American flags.

Joseph Hendriks, the brother of Sgt. Robert Hendriks, is hugged at a service for the fallen Marine at Calverton National Cemetery on Wednesday.

Felicia Arculeo, the mother of Sgt. Robert Hendriks, kisses an urn at a service for the fallen Marine at Calverton National Cemetery on Wednesday. Looking on, Robert's father Erik Hendriks, holding a rose, and Robert's brother Joseph Hendriks.

The body of Sgt. Robert Hendriks, a Marine killed in Afghanistan, leaves Whitting Funeral Home in Glen Head on Wednesday.

A hearse transports fallen Marine Sgt. Robert Hendriks from Whitting Funeral Home in Glen Head on Wednesday.

Chris Wittmer, a Patriot Guard Rider from Levittown, pays respect outside the Whitting Funeral Home in Glen Head on Wednesday.

Wendy Thomas of Glen Cove outside the Whitting Funeral Home in Glen Head on Wednesday.