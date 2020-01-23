TODAY'S PAPER
DOT: Crash closes southbound Robert Moses Causeway

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A multivehicle crash has closed the southbound Robert Moses Causeway in West Islip Thursday morning, the state Department of Transportation 511 website is reporting.

Suffolk County officials said the crash was reported at about 6:40 a.m. and said West Islip firefighters, a Suffolk County police aviation unit, State Police and state parks police all had responded to the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available. It also was not clear if the crash scene is on the bridge itself or on the roadway leading to or from the main span.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

