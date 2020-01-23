DOT: Crash closes southbound Robert Moses Causeway

A multivehicle crash has closed the southbound Robert Moses Causeway in West Islip Thursday morning, the state Department of Transportation 511 website is reporting.

Suffolk County officials said the crash was reported at about 6:40 a.m. and said West Islip firefighters, a Suffolk County police aviation unit, State Police and state parks police all had responded to the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available. It also was not clear if the crash scene is on the bridge itself or on the roadway leading to or from the main span.