Long Island state parks saw fewer visitors in 2021 compared to 2020, but statewide, attendance broke a record set in the first year of the pandemic, according to the latest data.

More than 29 million visitors spent time at Long Island state parks last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday in a statement. It was a dip of nearly 2.5 million from 2020.

Across New York State, a record 78.4 million visitors traveled to state campgrounds, trails and historic sites in 2021, Hochul said. In 2020, state parks drew a record 78 million visitors — almost one million more than in 2019 — though the state limited parking lots to half capacity to limit spread of the coronavirus.

State data released Tuesday revealed that Long Island state parks, including two summer stalwarts — Jones Beach and Robert Moses — in 2021 belied the statewide trend.

Jones Beach State Park saw 8 million visitors in 2021, compared to 8.3 million in 2020. Robert Moses State Park notched 4 million visitors in 2021, down from 5.9 million in 2020, according to state statistics.

In 2021, 29.6 million visitors traveled to state parks on Long Island, compared to 32 million in 2020, statistics show.

Lifting of some of the pandemic-related restrictions was a major contributor to the attendance drop at area state parks, said George Gorman, Long Island regional director, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

"It’s not surprising that when [COVID-19] restrictions were lifted, that attendance was also reduced dramatically," Gorman said, "because it had a dramatic increase in 2020."

A rash of shark sightings off Long Island state beaches didn't "seem to measurably impact attendance," he said.

Brentwood State Park saw the Island’s largest spike in visits last year — 1.4 million, up from 750,886 in 2020.

Statewide, Hochul said, fewer restrictions meant an attendance increase at the park system's major tourism destinations. More than 9 million visitors went to Niagara Falls State Park in 2021, Hochul said, compared to 5.97 million in 2020.

In January, the governor proposed a $216.3 billion budget for 2022-23 that would allot $200 million — $90 million more than in the current state budget — to improve state parks.

"During the pandemic, parks and public spaces have become more important than ever providing New Yorkers with safe and enjoyable outdoor spaces for gatherings and recreation, Hochul said. "New York was proud to welcome a record-setting number of visitors to our state parks last year, and we look forward to modernizing our parks system as we approach its historic 100th anniversary in 2024."