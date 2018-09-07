The Diocese of Rockville Centre temporarily suspended a priest Friday after new allegations of sexual abuse emerged against him.

The Rev. Brian J. Brinker agreed to the temporary suspension as a “precautionary measure” while the allegations are investigated, diocesan spokesman Sean Dolan said.

The alleged abuse occurred from 1993 to 1997, though the diocese declined to say where or under what circumstances. Brinker has been serving as a chaplain at Our Lady of Consolation Nursing and Rehabilitative Care Center in West Islip.

Brinker, 61, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The allegation surfaced as part of the diocese’s Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program, or IRCP. People who were victims of clergy sex abuse in the diocese when they were minors receive money if their case is confirmed through the program’s independent review. They must agree not to sue the diocese.

The diocese has notified the Nassau County district attorney of the new allegations against Brinker, Dolan said.

Brinker was the target of a complaint in 1996, which is separate from the IRCP allegation, Dolan said. That allegation was investigated and presented to the Diocesan Review Board in January 2003, Dolan said, and the district attorney knew about the allegation.

“While the review board found that Father Brinker had exercised questionable judgment in his interactions with the youth in question, they found no evidence of sexual abuse,” Dolan said.

In that case, the family of then 14-year-old Matthew Moraitis of Farmingdale alleged that Brinker inappropriately touched the boy when the two took a trip to California. In a hotel, Brinker allegedly invited Moraitis into his bed to watch pornographic movies and made other questionable comments, the family said.

The diocesan announcement comes one day after the New York State attorney general subpoenaed all eight Roman Catholic dioceses in the state as part of an investigation into clergy sexual abuse of minors.

Last month, the Pennsylvania state attorney released an explosive grand jury report detailing the alleged sexual abuse of at least 1,000 children by about 300 priests over 70 years.