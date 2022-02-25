The driver of a tanker truck that flipped, exploded and ignited a massive fire last week in Rockville Centre told police he crashed after swerving to avoid a car, according to village records.

In the hours after the crash, the truck's driver, Emanuel Thornton, of Bay Shore, was found by police in Bellmore after getting out of a taxicab that had been taking him home from Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital.

Nassau detectives took him into custody about 90 minutes later but released him after questioning and investigation.

That account is taken from 11 pages of village police records released by the Village of Rockville Centre Thursday night in response to a Newsday Freedom of Information Law request.

The Feb. 16 crash caused a fire that destroyed one building and dumped some of the tanker's 9,200 gallons of gasoline into the Mill River. No one was killed and state environmental officials said later they saw no visible impact of gasoline in the river beyond a small area where they found several dead animals, including waterfowl, fish, and red-eared slider turtles.

The records do not assign blame in the crash, and a search of a New York State courts database did not show any charges filed against Thornton, who was driving for Bay Shore-based Rocket Express Corp. Neither Thornton nor anyone from Rocket Express responded to requests for comment.

According to the records, Thornton was headed eastbound on Sunrise Highway near North Centre Avenue about 1:11 a.m. when the semi truck he was driving hit a former La-Z-Boy store, flipped and skidded across the avenue into the parking lot of Bargain Liquors and ignited.

Thornton escaped the Peterbilt tanker truck and a village police officer later found him lying face up on the sidewalk. Thornton told police he "swerved to avoid a car that entered his lane suddenly," the records state.

He was hospitalized and released at about 3:26 a.m., taking a cab home before exiting "prematurely" in Bellmore, according to the records. Nassau police took him into custody at 5:06 a.m. and later let him go, the records state.

Thornton’s semi was destroyed by the fire, and the former La-Z-Boy store so badly damaged, it had to be demolished. Seventeen local, county and state agencies, in addition to "numerous" volunteer fire departments, responded to the scene, and state transportation officials said this week they were monitoring the area for possible repairs.

In an interview, cabdriver Ronald Hornichter, who drives for Frank’s Taxi, of Oceanside, said Thornton was shoeless and wearing little more than a white hospital gown when he picked him up from the hospital for a $65 trip to Bay Shore. Temperatures dipped to 15 degrees that night.

His passenger was "in good spirits for someone who just flipped a gasoline tanker," Hornichter said.

The trip was cut short when Rockville Centre police called Hornichter and told him to return Thornton to the hospital, the cabbie recalled. Thornton told the driver to let him out near the Bellmore Road-Jerusalem Avenue intersection.

"I’ve driven trucks," Hornichter said. "People think you can stop on a dime like cars can. They don’t understand you need time to downshift and it takes time to stop."