This story was reported by Tom Brune, Stefanie Dazio, Nicole Fuller, Robert E. Kessler, Antonio Planas and Victor Manuel Ramos . It was written by Fuller.

Freddy Cuevas, the father of slain teen Kayla Cuevas, on Saturday morning sobbed at the scene of the crash that took the life of Evelyn Rodriguez.

“It’s not fair,” he cried, near where his daughter’s mother was killed — the same area where police found the body of his daughter two years ago.

Rodriguez, 50, was fatally struck and killed by an SUV on Friday afternoon. The crash followed a dispute with the driver over the placement of a memorial for Cuevas, less than two hours before a vigil in Brentwood, authorities said. Her daughter's body had been discovered two years ago to the day on Friday — near where Evelyn Rodriguez died.

Freddy Cuevas attended the State of the Union address in Washington with Rodriguez at the invitation of President Donald Trump in January and often accompanied Rodriguez to federal court hearings for the suspects in their daughter’s killing.

A stream of people passed by the site of the crash throughout the day Saturday. Around noon, Alexander Rivas, 19, deposited some roses and stood in silent reflection before the memorial, within sight of the spot where Rodriguez was struck Friday.

He shook his head in disbelief, saying he had planned to attend the vigil because he had been a classmate of Cuevas' in high school.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Rivas said. “Brentwood needs to stand up together,” he added, for the community to change for the better.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), who had become close with Rodriguez after Cuevas' death and was on his way to the vigil when he heard of the crash, described on Saturday morning the "eerie" scene the day before. Mourners arrived, some with musical instruments, Friday evening for Cuevas' vigil and had not yet heard of what had happened to her mother, he said.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a tweet Saturday morning that law enforcement will continue Rodriguez's "mission."

"Those of us who fight to keep our children safe and rid our communities of gangs lost a valiant partner yesterday [Friday]," she wrote on Twitter. "Evelyn Rodriguez turned her family's unspeakable tragedy into a crusade to keep other kids and communities safe from the scourge of MS-13."

Authorities did not have additional information Saturday morning about the crash, but the slayings of Cuevas, 16, and her friend Nisa Mickens, 15 — allegedly at the hands of MS-13 gang members with bats and machetes — propelled Brentwood, Long Island, and Rodriguez into the national spotlight and Trump's attention.

In a speech at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood last year, the president said the gang "butchered those little girls" and vowed to hunt down, jail and deport gang members.

Rodriguez said later that she appreciated Trump's acknowledgment of the families' losses.

"What he was saying was what we've been asking for — more resources, for him to support our Suffolk PD," she said. "We need change here in our community."

Millions of dollars in state and federal money poured into Long Island afterward, with funding being allocated for enforcement and prevention-based initiatives. Rodriguez's acceptance of the police, officials said, can be tied to a safer community with less violence where residents aren't afraid to talk to officers. In the two years since the double murders, authorities have made more than 250 gang-related arrests, gotten more than 30 federal indictments and launched multiple gang prevention programs, Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said.

"Her effect has just been tremendous, tremendous, in such a short time," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said Saturday morning in a telephone interview, less than 24 hours after she'd been driving to Cuevas' vigil and saw a report of the crash on her cellphone with an address that matched the site. "It's such a shame to think of all the things she could have done if she'd been with us longer."

Both teens' families were invited to Trump's State of the Union address as White House guests and met with the president.

Trump, who referred to Cuevas and Mickens as "precious girls," said in his speech: "Tonight, everyone in this chamber is praying for you. Everyone in America is grieving for you. And 320 million hearts are breaking for you. We cannot imagine the depth of your sorrow, but we can make sure that other families never have to endure this pain."

Rodriguez, who went to Washington with Freddy Cuevas, said Trump kissed her on her forehead.

"I felt his connection; that he felt my pain," Rodriguez told WCBS-TV.

Trump tweeted Friday night: “My thoughts and prayers are with Evelyn Rodriguez this evening, along with her family and friends. #RIPEvelyn.”

County Executive Steve Bellone and Sini said that while Rodriguez's work took her to a national stage, her commitment to her daughter's memory and to her community never wavered.

"One minute she was in D.C. talking to the president of the United States, and the next minute she’s on the phone with a friend, consoling a friend about a bump in the road in that person’s life," Sini said.

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) said in a statement Saturday that she is "eternally grateful" for Rodriguez's accomplishments.

“Evelyn suffered an unimaginable tragedy when her daughter Kayla was murdered, and yet she found the courage and strength to turn her grief into action," Rice said. "She stood up to MS-13, dedicated her life to combating gang violence, and was a tireless advocate for victims. We are eternally grateful for everything she accomplished."

Perry Gerson, a Democrat running against Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), called Rodriguez's "senseless" death "a loss for us all."

“Our communities need more people like Evelyn Rodriguez, who have the courage and determination to seek an end to violence and justice for those who perpetrate it," he said in a statement on Saturday.