Evelyn Rodriguez, whose 16-year-old daughter was killed in 2016 — allegedly by MS-13 gang members — was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday before a memorial service for her child, Suffolk County Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron said.

"Evelyn Rodriguez was struck by a vehicle on Stahley Street in Brentwood at approximately 4:10 p.m. today, " police said in a statement. "She was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead."

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), who was on his way to the memorial, tweeted on Friday evening that Rodriguez had died. In a separate tweet, he said: "Prayers for Evelyn Rodriguez the mother of MS-13 victim Kayla Cuevas. Evelyn was struck by vehicle this afternoon at her daughter's memorial."

Rodriguez, mother of Kayla Cuevas, became a vocal youth advocate after her daughter's death and met with President Trump. She also attended his State of the Union address earlier this year as a White House guest.

A law enforcement source said Rodriguez and a man got into an argument with a driver on Friday afternoon on Stahley Street. Rodriguez was struck by the vehicle after the dispute and died as a result of her injuries, the source said. The driver, a woman, stayed at the scene and has not been arrested, but the incident is under investigation by the police department's homicide squad to determine the motorist's intent, the source said.

King said he was on his way to the memorial when he received a call from one of Rodriguez's friends who said she had been struck and had died. King had been talking to Rodriguez all week because she had just filmed a campaign commercial for him, he said.

Authorities have said that Cuevas and her 15-year-old friend Nisa Mickens, both of whom were students at Brentwood High School, were bludgeoned to death with bats and machetes by MS-13 gang members. Their bodies were discovered less than a day apart in Brentwood in September 2016.

Elizabeth Alvarado, mother of Nisa Mickens, arrived at the scene after the crash. She desperately tried to get past the crime scene tape, but family members held her back. A few minutes later, she broke down in tears and had to be led away from the scene.

Magaly Rivera, who said she had been friends with Rodriguez since Kayla and her son were small, said she was on the way to the memorial when she got a call from Rodriguez's daughter.

“The only thing I know is my friend is dead,” she said. “And at the same place where she lost her daughter.”

Federal prosecutors said Cuevas was involved in a series of disputes with members and associates of MS-13, including disputes over social media. The more than a half-dozen alleged gang members who have been indicted in the girls' slayings were supposedly hunting for rival gang members to kill when they happened to come across Cuevas and Mickens.

Rodriguez last year filed a $110 million federal suit against the Brentwood schools, claiming that the district failed to protect her daughter against MS-13 gang members and ignored warnings about repeated threats to the teen.