The Long Island Rail Road service at the Ronkonkoma Branch has been restored. The branch was temporarily suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Ronkonkoma Monday morning, but the LIRR has announced the trains for the branch are delayed.

An unauthorized vehicle on the tracks near Bethpage Station was the culprit, according to the MTA website, http://www.mta.info/lirr.

The 4:06 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma due Penn at 5:29 a.m. is 47 minutes late through Farmingdale Station following the removal of the unauthorized vehicle on the tracks, and the 4:58 a.m. train due Penn at 6:19 a.m. is 19 minutes late.

Commuters earlier were advised to use the Babylon, Huntingon/Port Jefferson or Montauk Branches as alternatives during the morning commute.