Ronkonkoma woman killed when car rolls over her in driveway

An 80-year-old Ronkonkoma woman was killed Thursday after retrieving groceries from a car that rolled over her while her husband was in the driver’s seat, Suffolk police said.

Marisa Orlando was pronounced dead on the scene after she was struck in her home’s driveway on Hawthorne Avenue, police said in a statement. The 2014 Toyota Camry "rolled in reverse and struck her" while her husband, Pietro, was behind the steering wheel at about 12:25 p.m., police said.

Pietro Orlando, 84, was uninjured, cops said.

The investigation was ongoing late Thursday afternoon, police said.

The Camry was impounded for a safety check, officials said.