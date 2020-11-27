Nassau County police are investigating two incidents at Roosevelt Field that have prompted a large police presence at the mall in Garden City on Black Friday.

A department spokesman said they received a report at 4 p.m. about a fight at the food court and person sustaining a laceration. Three minutes earlier, police were told about a "larceny in progress" at Bloomingdale’s at the mall, the spokesman said.

No other information was immediately available Friday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.