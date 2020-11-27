TODAY'S PAPER
Police probe Roosevelt Field food court fight, theft at Bloomingdale's

Nassau police respond to an incident at the

Nassau police respond to an incident at the Roosevelt Field Mall on Friday in Garden City. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Nassau County police are investigating two incidents at Roosevelt Field that have prompted a large police presence at the mall in Garden City on Black Friday.

A department spokesman said they received a report at 4 p.m. about a fight at the food court and person sustaining a laceration. Three minutes earlier, police were told about a "larceny in progress" at Bloomingdale’s at the mall, the spokesman said.

No other information was immediately available Friday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

