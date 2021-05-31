TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Long Island

Roosevelt man shot dead in West Babylon, Suffolk police say

Suffolk police, including a K-9 unit, at the

Suffolk police, including a K-9 unit, at the scene of a fatal shooting Sunday night in West Babylon.   Credit: Paul Mazza

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
A Roosevelt man was shot to death Sunday night in West Babylon as he sat in a parked vehicle, Suffolk police said.

Daniel Smith, 32, was sitting in the driver’s seat at 11:15 p.m. on Schenectady Avenue, just south of Essex Street, when someone fired "multiple gunshots" from outside the vehicle, police said. The shooter ran away before officers arrived.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County medical examiner's office.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6394 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

