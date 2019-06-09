TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man, 30, dead, two injured after shooting in Roosevelt

Nassau police at the scene in Roosevelt on

Nassau police at the scene in Roosevelt on Sunday morning where one man was shot and two others injured, officials said.   Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
One man was shot and killed and two others were injured early Sunday on a Roosevelt street when someone in a vehicle pulled up and opened fire, police said.

A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced dead, Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said Sunday morning at a news conference near the scene of the shooting.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the left knee and a 21-year-old man was shot in the lower back,  LeBrun said.

The identities of the victims were not released.

LeBrun said the three were standing together on West Fulton Avenue when a vehicle pulled up alongside them. The victims and a male in the vehicle got into a verbal dispute and someone inside started shooting, LeBrun said.

After the shooting, which occurred not far from a house party, the vehicle drove off in an unknown direction, he said.

The relationship between the victim and the shooter as well as the nature of the dispute were also unknown, LeBrun said.

