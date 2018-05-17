Victoria Crosby hasn’t lived in Britain for years, but she is 100 percent into Saturday’s royal wedding of Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle.

For months, the Locust Valley woman has been combing the internet, scanning TV reports and talking to friends about the bride’s dress, the flowers, the guest list, the wedding cake, the music.

Crosby is among those Long Islanders wild about Harry and Meghan, and they’re hardly keeping a stiff upper lip about it.

“My British connection is strong,” said Crosby, who was born and raised in England before coming to the States decades ago. The wedding is “very positive, very happy. It’s a break from all the bad news.”

Royal family watchers will be waking before dawn to watch the festivities. They’re planning tea parties to celebrate the spectacle of pageantry, tradition and love of country. They’re dressing up in fancy Brit-style clothing, including donning their “fascinators,” a headpiece that can contain feathers, flowers and beads.

They’re kind of like a club.

Actually, Crosby is president of the Long Island chapter of the national group Daughters of the British Empire. For these women, the fascination with the royal wedding goes beyond just being a fan.

The ceremony speaks to their heritage, both their own and the country that still holds a warm place in their hearts.

Crosby, who has dual citizenship, has a grand collection of British memorabilia that includes mugs, statues and a bona fide autograph of Queen Victoria.

She’ll be proudly flying her British flag outside her home Saturday. And when the church music rises inside St. George’s Chapel, she’ll be transported back to the religious hymns she loved as a girl.

Crosby knows that much has been made of Markle being a so-called commoner. Markle, an actress who just completed her final season on the TV legal drama “Suits,” is an American, biracial and divorced.

Crosby likes all that. She sees the marriage as a reboot of the Cinderella fairy tale, starring an American.

“It brings another dimension to the royal family,” Crosby said. “I think she’ll do fine.”

Barbara Miller of Port Washington, another British native, is “terribly excited” about the royal nuptials.

She’s set to record the wedding on two different TV channels, to ensure she catches the very best coverage. At noon Saturday, she’s having friends over to watch the recordings as they enjoy British delicacies such as tea, cake and Scotch eggs, which is a hard-boiled egg enclosed in sausage, rolled in breadcrumbs and fried.

“When you grow up in England, the royal family is the royal family,” said Miller, 76. “The pageantry of a royal wedding is wonderful. The British, they know how to do it.”

Miller should know. She stood among the crowds outside the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, as well as their son William’s wedding to Catherine Middleton.

She remembers how the world watched Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997, including the scene of her two young sons walking behind the carriage carrying her casket.

“There’s a special feeling for them,” Miller said of William and Harry.

On Thursday, Janet Cooke was baking lemon-drizzle cakes in anticipation of waking at 3 a.m. Saturday to watch the buildup to the wedding, which airs at 7 a.m.

“We’ll be full of it by then,” said Cooke, 55, of Huntington Bay.

Cooke is also a member of the British women’s group on Long Island, called the Westminster Abbey chapter. At the club’s upcoming meeting Thursday, the women plan to celebrate the wedding while donning their British finery, including their fascinators.

“I have four to choose from,” Cooke said.