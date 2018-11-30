Former Sachem High School North head football coach Dave Falco was charged Friday with two felonies — grand larceny and offering a false instrument — according to court documents.

Falco also was charged with a misdemeanor, official misconduct, according to court records.

The offenses occurred in December 2017. Falco was taken into custody by the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office on Friday morning. He was expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

A spokesman for the district attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Falco was the football coach at Sachem North for 15 years until his resignation Aug. 15, just days before the season. He also was the school's physical education chairman.

In his resignation letter to superintendent Kenneth Graham, which was obtained by Newsday, Falco wrote, “Please be advised that I am tendering these resignations for personal reasons, and without making any specific or implied admissions of wrongdoing. In fact, I specifically deny same.”

A spokeswoman for the district declined to answer questions about his status or his references to wrongdoing, saying only that he remained on the school’s staff.

Falco is a 1984 graduate of Sachem High. According to the state Teachers Retirement System, his annual salary was listed as $142,911 for the 2017-18 school year.

Sachem North’s football coach since 2002, Falco was 82-58 and won the Long Island Championship in 2013.

Falco’s father, Anthony, has been on the Board of Education for most of the past three decades, spending many of those years as the board president.

Falco has not returned messages seeking comment since Newsday learned of his resignation in September.

With Zachary R. Dowdy, Joie Tyrrell and Jim Baumbach