TODAY'S PAPER
88° Good Morning
SEARCH
88° Good Morning
Long Island

Sag Harbor African American resorts added to national historic list

Havens Beach with historic SANS houses shown in

Havens Beach with historic SANS houses shown in the background. Sag Harbor Hills, New York. 5/12/2019 Photo Credit: Anthony J. Causi

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

The SANS Historic District, Sag Harbor’s traditionally African American second home and resort community, has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Sag Harbor Hills, Azurest and Ninevah Beach subdivisions, collectively referred to as SANS, were founded following World War II and served as a welcome retreat for people of color during segregation. A grassroots effort largely funded by SANS residents has been underway to catalog and preserve the area’s history, and gain state and national recognition.

“SANS stands on the shoulders of legacy families who came to Sag Harbor with a purpose and a vision,” SANS Sag Harbor president Renee Simons said in a statement. “While not builders or developers by profession, these shrewd forerunners forged ahead and forged a coalition of thought leaders to make a difference in their families’ lives and the quality of lives of many around them.”

A listing on the National Historic Register, which features more than 1.8 million sites, structures, objects, buildings and districts, would raise awareness of SANS’ cultural significance, although it places no restrictions on what nonfederal owners may do with their property, according to the National Park Service. Listing on the state and national registers, however, can make a district eligible for grants and other preservation programs.

In March, SANS was listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places, and the state board of historic preservation recommended it be added to the national register.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Restaurateur and hotel-owner Anthony Scotto, who wants to Developer: Town wrong on hotel plan calculations
Richard Schipani, 63, of Bethpage, was charged with Cops: Man accused of assaulting social worker
Suffolk County police are looking for the man, Cops: Assault on woman possible hate crime
Nassau County officials on Tuesday opened four cooling Summer's first heat wave forecast for this weekend
This home for sale at 66 Rosko Lane A peek inside the Hampton Designer Showhouse
First Deputy Commissioner Kevin Smith along with Chief Ryder: Second surgery for cop hurt in hit-run
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search