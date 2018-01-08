Official: U.S. ending immigration protection for Salvadorans
El Salvador is the fourth country whose citizens have lost Temporary Protected Status under President Donald Trump.
The administration of President Donald Trump on Monday terminated a program that shielded more than 260,000 Salvadoran immigrants from deportation.
The move presents thousands of Salvadorans on Long Island with a crucial decision — whether to prepare to leave, seek another form of lawful residency or fall into illegal status as of the deadline announced by the government, Sept. 9, 2019.
