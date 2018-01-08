TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 33° Good Afternoon
Overcast 33° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Official: U.S. ending immigration protection for Salvadorans

El Salvador is the fourth country whose citizens have lost Temporary Protected Status under President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Secretary of Homeland

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, speaks during a meeting with Republican Senators on immigration at the White House in Washington on Jan. 4, 2018. Photo Credit: AP

By Víctor Manuel Ramos victor.ramos@newsday.com @vmramos
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The administration of President Donald Trump on Monday terminated a program that shielded more than 260,000 Salvadoran immigrants from deportation.

The move presents thousands of Salvadorans on Long Island with a crucial decision — whether to prepare to leave, seek another form of lawful residency or fall into illegal status as of the deadline announced by the government, Sept. 9, 2019.

The...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot
By Víctor Manuel Ramos victor.ramos@newsday.com @vmramos

Víctor Manuel Ramos reports and writes for Newsday on issues affecting Long Island’s diverse communities, including policy and debate concerning immigration, demographic change, minority communities and LGBT rights. He also covers breaking news.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The exterior of Henry Schein Inc. East in Schein buys stake in Brazilian distributor
Brittney Schmidt, 31, of Brooklyn, was sentenced to Cancer scam defendant gets 1 year in jail
Commuters board a westbound Long Island Rail Road LIRR: On or close to schedule after a.m. delays
A scene from a Ballet Long Island Princess tea parties come to LI
A cold snap might finally end as temps NWS: It finally reaches freezing mark on LI
One person was killed and three hurt in Cops: Man killed, 3 others hurt in house fire