TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 47° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 47° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Homeowners air Sandy repair complaints at Long Beach forum

Meeting brings homeowners and elected officials together for discussion of ongoing battle to get damaged residences repaired amid contractor delays.

William Scully, of Island Park, has filed a

William Scully, of Island Park, has filed a complaint with the Nassau County District Attorney's office regarding issues with his contractor and fraudulent activities due to Sandy repairs on his home, at the Long Beach Public Library in Long Beach on Jan. 11, 2018. Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

By Carol Polsky carol.polsky@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Dozens of homeowners packed a public forum on post-superstorm Sandy contractor fraud on Thursday night to relate stories of elevations and repairs gone awry and question officials about a path forward.

“It’s stunning,” said Gregory May, Nassau County’s recently named acting commissioner of consumer affairs. “You would think after five or six years everyone would be back in their home.”

The forum took place at the Long Beach Public Library and was sponsored by local officials. It brought about 75 homeowners together with representatives from the Nassau County district attorney’s office and the county office of consumer affairs.

Nassau County Legislator Denise Ford (D-Long Beach), said after the forum that she would call on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to “listen” and extend the deadline for the NY Rising elevation program despite his reluctance to do so. Many of the homeowners have been slowed in completing projects by problems with contractors.

Among them was Teriann Eidt, a teacher, who said she had been out of her Long Beach home since June 2016 as a result of faulty construction that required repair work to be repeated. She is awaiting completion of the final elements, she said, but has seen “two [workers] for two days in three months.”

William D. Scully of Island Park, said he and his wife have lived in a trailer in their backyard for the last eight months “in this cold.” Meanwhile, said the automotive technician instructor, his contractor has yet to complete the job.

Scully said he paid tens of thousands of dollars to his contractor who never paid the subcontractors. One subcontractor put a lien on his house and is charging him monthly interest, Scully said.

“It’s sickening how many homes are still in the air,” said state Assemblywoman Melissa Miller (R-Atlantic Beach), who co-sponsored the forum. “So many of the complaints I get in my office is this: These people are stuck. Their homes are in the air and they are displaced.”

They need “ethical contractors to help them get home,” said state Senator Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach).

Nassau Deputy Consumer Affairs Commissioner Kenneth Heino answered questions and urged homeowners to file complaints. Issues that can’t be settled might be referred to the district attorney office, which recently indicted two contractors for Sandy-related offenses.

“You can expect to see more arrests” Heino said.

Dozens of homeowners packed a public forum on post-superstorm Sandy contractor fraud on Thursday night to relate stories of elevations and repairs gone awry and question officials about a path forward.

“It’s stunning,” said Gregory May, Nassau County’s recently named acting commissioner of consumer affairs. “You would think after five or six years everyone would be back in their home.”

The forum took place at the Long Beach Public Library and was sponsored by local officials. It brought about 75 homeowners together with representatives from the Nassau County district attorney’s office and the county office of consumer affairs.

Nassau County Legis. Denise Ford (D-Long Beach) said after the forum that she would call on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to “listen” and extend the deadline for the NY Rising elevation program despite his reluctance to do so. Many of the homeowners have been slowed in completing projects by problems with contractors.

Among them was Teriann Eidt, a teacher who said she had been out of her Long Beach home since June 2016 as a result of faulty construction that required repair work to be repeated. She is awaiting completion of the final elements, she said, but has seen “two [workers] for two days in three months.”

William D. Scully of Island Park said he and his wife have lived in a trailer in their backyard for the last eight months “in this cold.” Meanwhile, said the automotive technician instructor, his contractor has yet to complete the job.

Scully said he paid tens of thousands of dollars to his contractor who never paid the subcontractors. One subcontractor put a lien on his house and is charging him monthly interest, Scully said.

“It’s sickening how many homes are still in the air,” said state Assemb. Melissa Miller (R-Atlantic Beach), who co-sponsored the forum. “So many of the complaints I get in my office is this: These people are stuck. Their homes are in the air and they are displaced.”

They need “ethical contractors to help them get home,” said state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach).

Nassau Deputy Consumer Affairs Commissioner Kenneth Heino answered questions and urged homeowners to file complaints. Issues that can’t be settled might be referred to the district attorney office, which recently indicted two contractors for Sandy-related offenses.

“You can expect to see more arrests,” Heino said.

Headshot
By Carol Polsky carol.polsky@newsday.com

Carol Polsky writes news and features on wide-ranging topics, from superstorm Sandy, 9/11 and presidential elections to healthcare and the economy.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The George Motchan Detention Center at Rikers Island, NYC jail inmates evacuated during cold snap
Vice President Gwendolyn Jackson (L) speaks with acting Officials stress need for change in struggling Hempstead district
The statue of Christopher Columbus is seen through Panel: Signage to be added to NYC monuments
Victor Lopez, the first defendant to be arraigned, DA: Suspected MS-13 kingpin, associates indicted
President Donald Trump leads a prison reform 1600: Trump’s profane insult to immigrants
Library officials say the Mastic library on William Residents comment on new library proposal
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE