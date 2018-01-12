Dozens of homeowners packed a public forum on post-superstorm Sandy contractor fraud on Thursday night to relate stories of elevations and repairs gone awry and question officials about a path forward.

“It’s stunning,” said Gregory May, Nassau County’s recently named acting commissioner of consumer affairs. “You would think after five or six years everyone would be back in their home.”

The forum took place at the Long Beach Public Library and was sponsored by local officials. It brought about 75 homeowners together with representatives from the Nassau County district attorney’s office and the county office of consumer affairs.

Nassau County Legislator Denise Ford (D-Long Beach), said after the forum that she would call on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to “listen” and extend the deadline for the NY Rising elevation program despite his reluctance to do so. Many of the homeowners have been slowed in completing projects by problems with contractors.

Among them was Teriann Eidt, a teacher, who said she had been out of her Long Beach home since June 2016 as a result of faulty construction that required repair work to be repeated. She is awaiting completion of the final elements, she said, but has seen “two [workers] for two days in three months.”

William D. Scully of Island Park, said he and his wife have lived in a trailer in their backyard for the last eight months “in this cold.” Meanwhile, said the automotive technician instructor, his contractor has yet to complete the job.

Scully said he paid tens of thousands of dollars to his contractor who never paid the subcontractors. One subcontractor put a lien on his house and is charging him monthly interest, Scully said.

“It’s sickening how many homes are still in the air,” said state Assemblywoman Melissa Miller (R-Atlantic Beach), who co-sponsored the forum. “So many of the complaints I get in my office is this: These people are stuck. Their homes are in the air and they are displaced.”

They need “ethical contractors to help them get home,” said state Senator Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach).

Nassau Deputy Consumer Affairs Commissioner Kenneth Heino answered questions and urged homeowners to file complaints. Issues that can’t be settled might be referred to the district attorney office, which recently indicted two contractors for Sandy-related offenses.

“You can expect to see more arrests” Heino said.

