One of the many gifts of the season is spending time with Old St. Nick. Here are some of the places Santa will be on Long Island before Christmas Day.

If you’re celebrating Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights that begins at sundown on Dec. 12, attend one of the many menorah lightings in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

NOV. 25

MONTAUK

Santa will greet attendees of the Montauk Community Church Christmas Fair at 11 a.m., and later will stop by the Montauk Lighthouse lighting, which begins at 4 p.m. and features caroling.

BAY SHORE

The Chamber of Commerce will hold a tree lighting and menorah lighting from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Main Street between Ocean and Park avenues.

PORT JEFFERSON

Santa will be available for photos in Santa’s Workshop at Drown-Meadow Cottage after the 3 p.m. Santa Parade.

NOV. 26

MONTAUK

Enjoy an early Christmas with pony rides, treats and a visit from Santa at the Montauk Lighthouse at 11 a.m.

NOV. 29

SMITHTOWN

The Smithtown Fire Department will escort Santa into town for the tree-lighting ceremony, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Town Hall.

DEC. 1

HOLTSVILLE

Santa Claus will arrive by helicopter and help count down until the 6 p.m. tree lighting at the Holtsville Ecology Site. There will be costumed characters, candy canes and hot chocolate.

EAST ISLIP

The East Islip Fire Department will have a tree-lighting ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. at the firehouse, at 30 E. Main St.

MANHASSET

Santa will be at the Christmas tree lighting at 4 p.m. at Mary Jane Davies Green, in front of North Hempstead Town Hall on Plandome Road.

BRENTWOOD

Santa will attend the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce’s tree lighting and menorah lighting at 6 p.m. at Brentwood Community Center & City Park.

BABYLON

Santa will be at the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. at Town Hall Park.

LONG BEACH

The city’s Christmas

tree lighting will be

at 4 p.m. at Kennedy

Plaza.

DEC. 2

WESTBURY

See Santa during the tree-lighting ceremony at the Village Recreation Center at 4 p.m.

SOUTHAMPTON

Catch Santa at 76 Main St. at 1:30 p.m. after getting a horse and buggy ride.

HOLBROOK

Santa will visit the Holbrook Chamber of Commerce’s tree lighting from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at The Irish Times Pub on Main Street.

SAG HARBOR

Santa will be brought by a Sag Harbor Fire Department truck to the Windmill on Long Wharf at 3 p.m. He and Mrs. Claus will hand out candy canes before a 5 p.m. tree lighting at Long Wharf.

ISLIP

Santa will attend the holiday parade in Islip, starting at 5 p.m. The parade kicks off at Ocean Avenue and Main Street and ends at Town Hall.

AMITYVILLE

Santa will stop by the tree lighting at 5 p.m. in the village center, near the gazebo.

BAYVILLE

Santa will pose for photos from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Bayville Chamber of Commerce’s annual winter festival at the Crescent Beach Club.

BELLPORT

The village will host “Breakfast with Santa” at the Community Center, starting at 10 a.m. The Santa parade begins at 5:45 p.m.

DEC. 3

STONY BROOK

Santa will arrive in an antique fire truck to listen to children’s gift wishes from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Stony Brook Village Center.

LINDENHURST

Stop by Santa in the Park, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the gazebo park, to see St. Nick. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided.

BABYLON

Santa will join carolers at Argyle Park for the 4 p.m. tree lighting.

GARDEN CITY

Santa will be at the Gazebo on the Village Green during the village’s tree-lighting ceremony from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

DEC. 5

EAST ISLIP

The Brookwood Hall Restoration Committee will hold a tree lighting at 7 p.m. at 50 Irish Lane.

DEC. 6

MANORHAVEN

Santa will be on hand for hot cocoa and cookies at the annual tree-lighting and menorah-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. at Village Hall.

HEMPSTEAD

A Christmas tree, menorah and Kinara lighting ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. at Town Hall.

DEC. 8

OYSTER BAY

Santa will be at the Planting Fields Arboretum, in the Hay Barn, after the tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

DEC. 9

SOUTHAMPTON

Santa will visit the Rogers Memorial Library at 2 p.m.

FREEPORT

Santa will arrive for the tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Freeport Recreation Center.

DEC. 10

KINGS PARK

The Kings Park Chamber of Commerce will hold its menorah-lighting ceremony at 11 a.m. at Veterans Plaza.

WANTAGH

Santa will be on hand for pictures from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wantagh Preservation Society’s tree-lighting ceremony, where refreshments will also be served.

DEC. 12

GREENPORT

Congregation Tifereth Israel hosts the lighting of the village’s menorah at 5 p.m. at Mitchell Park.

HOLBROOK

The Holbrook Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual menorah lighting at 6 p.m. at 1000 Main St.

ST. JAMES

St. James will light its menorah triangle at Lake Avenue and Moriches Road and Route 25A at 5:30 p.m.

LONG BEACH

The city’s menorah lighting is at 6:30 p.m. at Kennedy Plaza.

BROOKHAVEN

A menorah lighting will be held at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, One Independence Hill in Farmingville.

DEC. 13

ISLIP

A menorah lighting is at 5 p.m. at Town Hall.

BALDWIN

The Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual menorah-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Baldwin Historical Museum.

HEMPSTEAD

The town’s menorah-lighting ceremony begins at 4 p.m. at Town Hall Plaza.

LYNBROOK

A menorah lighting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Lynbrook Recreation Center.

DEC. 14

MANHASSET

North Hempstead Town’s annual menorah lighting is at 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall on Plandome Road. There will be live music, refreshments and latkes.

DEC. 16

MALVERNE

A menorah lighting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the LIRR station on Hempstead Avenue.

DEC. 17-21

ALBERTSON

Santa will be at Clark Botanic Garden during the Winter Wonderland holiday event. The garden’s daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. visiting hours will be extended.