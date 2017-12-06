A 24-hour alcohol ban will be in effect beginning Saturday on Long Island Rail Road trains to help maintain orderly travel and safe station and terminal operations during this weekend’s SantaCon event, officials said.

The ban will also be in effect on Metro-North trains.

Alcohol will not be permitted from noon Saturday through noon Sunday, and Metropolitan Transportation Authority police officers will be out in force to enforce the restriction at Penn Station, Grand Central Terminal and other stations throughout the area.

“This temporary alcohol ban is in effect to ensure the safety of customers and train crews,” a news release said.

Officials noted the time frame of the temporary ban overlaps with the Long Island Rail Road’s usual ban on alcohol between midnight and 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

As part of the special detail, police will confiscate alcoholic beverages and issue summonses carrying fines or imprisonment. Violators may also be subject to removal from trains or stations by police.

SantaCon is an annual pub crawl during which people dressed in Santa Claus costumes or as other Christmas characters parade in several cities around the world.