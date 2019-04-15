Long Island cover band musician Robert Savinetti is behind bars for his girlfriend's vehicular death, with a judge imposing the maximum one-year punishment for a misdemeanor conviction that came after jurors acquitted him of a more serious manslaughter charge.

"You deserve significant punishment for your actions that night that resulted in the death of Miss Miceli," Acting State Supreme Court Justice Terence Murphy told Savinetti, 59, of Melville, while sentencing him in Nassau County Court in the death of Lisa Miceli, 44.

The judge said he considered evidence of Savinetti's drunkenness in deciding the sentence. Jurors by law could not consider that when in January they found the motorist not guilty of felony charges in the Aug. 1, 2017, death of his live-in girlfriend.

The jury found Savinetti guilty of a reckless endangerment charge. In addition to the manslaughter acquittal, jurors found him not guilty of felony charges of leaving the scene of the crash and criminally negligent homicide.

Prosecutors had alleged the musician from the band Copy Cat treated Miceli like "roadkill" by running her over with his Toyota RAV4 and leaving her in a Seaford street to die after an argument at Cardoon Mediterranean restaurant about her smoking habit.

At Savinetti's trial, prosecutors argued that Miceli was holding a door handle, banging to be let inside, when he stepped on the gas. They said the acceleration caused the victim to lose her grip and fall under the Toyota, which crushed her before he drove away.

The defense had argued Miceli was to blame for her own death after she ran next to the moving RAV4 while drunk and in flip-flops, before tripping and falling beneath the vehicle.

Defense attorney Marc Gann also told jurors that his client didn't realize he had run over Miceli, and came back when the restaurant owner called to tell him that the woman was badly hurt in the street.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The jury did not hear evidence that tests showed Savinetti's blood-alcohol concentration that night had been at 0.12 percent or slightly higher — above the 0.08 legal threshold for intoxication.

A different judge suppressed that and other evidence before the trial, citing missteps in the police investigation.

But Murphy said at Monday's sentencing that the law allowed him to take evidence of intoxication into account when punishing Savinetti, whose actions he said "tore apart a family that can never be repaired" — with the victim's twin sons now motherless.

Prosecutor Tara DePalo told the judge that Savinetti's arrest in the case was his third involving drunken driving allegations. She said it was clear to the jury that the musician's conduct was criminal and that Miceli didn't die as the result of an accident.

DePalo also pointed to a letter that Miceli's mother, Jeannette McInerney, wrote to the judge that expressed disappointment in the verdict and joined prosecutors in asking him to punish Savinetti with the top sentence by law — a year behind bars.

Savinettti cried in court as he told the judge that his life "will never be the same" without Miceli.

"Her life was taken way too soon, and I apologize for the role that I played in her death and accept responsibility for that," he added.

The musician also said photos of Miceli still adorn his home and there isn't anything he wouldn't do to bring her back.

"I lost both of my parents to cancer specifically caused by smoking and wanted to save her from that fate," Savinetti said.

Gann told the judge his client recognized he had to pay a price for his role in Miceli's death, suggesting that a lesser jail sentence combined with probation "would serve justice."

But Murphy told Savinetti that while he didn't know what the man was thinking when he pulled away from the curb, Savinetti had known that Miceli was drunk and next to his vehicle, and also that he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

"I have no doubt that you loved Miss Miceli, but on that particular night you didn't respect her," the judge said. "You're not going to save a person from lung cancer by dumping them on the side of a road when you've had way too much to drink."

Savinetti declined to comment as court officers led him away in handcuffs.

"Robert Savinetti was convicted of endangering his girlfriend when she tried to get into his car as he angrily drove away from her after an alcohol-fueled fight," said Brendan Brosh, a spokesman for Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas. "Lisa Miceli was killed, and her two children are now left without their mother. No amount of jail time can restore these victims, but we hope that this sentence helps in the healing process.”