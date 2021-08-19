Pedestrian killed while standing in Sunrise Highway in Sayville, cops say

An Islip Terrace man was killed early Thursday while standing on a lane of Sunrise Highway in Sayville, police said.

Suffolk County police said Matthew Wenk, 20, was struck by a 2006 Jeep Liberty at 2:35 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Exit 49 to Sayville.

Paramedics declared Wenk dead at the scene.

The driver, Juan Abarca, 20, of Farmingville was not injured and no charges were filed. The Jeep was impounded by police

Police ask anyone with information to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.