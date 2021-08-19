TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long Island

Pedestrian killed while standing in Sunrise Highway in Sayville, cops say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

An Islip Terrace man was killed early Thursday while standing on a lane of Sunrise Highway in Sayville, police said.

Suffolk County police said Matthew Wenk, 20, was struck by a 2006 Jeep Liberty at 2:35 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Exit 49 to Sayville.

Paramedics declared Wenk dead at the scene.

The driver, Juan Abarca, 20, of Farmingville was not injured and no charges were filed. The Jeep was impounded by police

Police ask anyone with information to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Latest Long Island News

Freeport High School hosted Mount Sinai South Nassau
Long Island logs more than 900 new COVID-19 cases for second day
Henrietta Dobin, surrounded by family and friends, celebrated
Eleven decades on, Henrietta Dobin, 110, still going strong
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini shows photos
Arrests made in rash of East End fatal overdoses, Suffolk DA says
A help wanted sign at Arooga's in Patchogue,
LI shed jobs in July, reflecting seasonal changes
NYPD Chief Michael LiPetri, head of the department's
NYPD chief 'cautiously optimistic' over fewer shootings
A Bay Parkway bridge over Wantagh State Parkway
Jones Beach bridge dedicated to detective's memory
Didn’t find what you were looking for?