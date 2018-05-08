Bill Skinner has built everything from houses to boats to floating homes throughout his 40 years in construction on Long Island, but the project he’s working on now is his most difficult and longest one yet.

It used to be a 66-passenger school bus, but in a few months, it will be his permanent home.

“You can’t use a level on a bus,” said Skinner, who was born and raised in Amityville. “Everything has got curves on it. It was three times as hard as building a house. I could have built a house faster than I built this bus.”

He said he’s about 95 percent finished with the conversion process and all that’s left to be done is to connect the plumbing.

Skinner, 62, currently pays about $1,500 a month for his apartment and says the bus is a good investment in the long run. Once complete, he plans to drive to Florida this summer and live in it full-time at various campsites “close to the beach.”

“The normal campgrounds are around $450 to $500 a month plus electric,” he said. Even if I’m at six or seven (hundred), I’m still saving big time compared to an apartment or a house.”

His bus, a 2002 International, is equipped with a power generator, a full bathroom, a backup camera, GPS, two television sets, a 10 cubic-foot refrigerator, a zoned heating system, air conditioning, 24-inch electric stove, washer and dryer unit, an exterior shower and a queen size bed. On the front, he built a custom rack to hold a scooter. The cerulean blue bus is 220 square feet and is decorated with mermaids, shells, and sharks.

He bought the used bus direct from a school bus company for $2,500 two years ago. Since then, he’s been working on it part-time during weekends and has invested not only a lot of hours into it, but cash as well.

“I stopped counting at 40 (thousand), I didn’t want to know,” he said. “I’ll be in the 50s when I’m done.”

He says he spent over $700 in just adhesives for all of the items inside.

“Everything is glued and screwed,” Skinner said. “Every time I built a certain point, I would take it down a bumpy road to make sure (that it stuck).” So far, no shatters.

Insurance for his bus, he says, is reasonable at $66 a month because it’s now registered as an RV.

“I pay twice that for my car,” he said.

Although Skinner doesn’t know quite yet what it’s like to live in a school bus full-time, another Long Islander has been living the bus life for five months now.

Scott Pellegrino, a 35-year-old from Oakdale, converted a bus into a home with his girlfriend Kayley Sabin, 25, and are currently traveling all over the country.

Their goal is to spend a minimum of 72 hours in each of the 48 contiguous states plus Alaska, and they are documenting their travels through their YouTube series “Roll With It”.

Both Skinner and Pellegrino were considering tiny homes until a friend told them about school bus conversions and they were immediately sold.

“I fell in love with the idea of converting a bus into a home,” said Pellegrino.

The first few months of the couple’s journey was a bit rough, Pellegrino admits. They were staying at various campsites, but fees for them were starting to add up.

Then, they learned about two online networks: Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome. Through these sites, campers can find local hosts who will open up their driveways, farms, and backyards to self-contained vehicles at a lower cost. The sites’ membership fees range from $30-$50 a year.

“Those two sites completely changed our lives,” Pellegrino said.

The couple left Long Island on Dec. 1 of last year in their newly-converted bus and so far have traveled to various states like Illinois, Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington and are currently in Montana.

However, they don’t see themselves living in the bus forever. Their goal—through their travels—is to eventually find a forever home where they can open a coffee shop together.

Their bus is a 2001 Blue Bird All American decked with solar panels on the roof and provides them with 200 square feet. They bought it from an auction out of Oregon for $7,675 after fees.

“The bus is a major upgrade from our small studio apartment that we were sharing in California,” Pellegrino said.

Their conversion process took about six months of full-time work with the help of family and friends.

They strategically built the shower directly underneath the emergency exit window on the roof of the bus so they can “shower under the stars.”

"I think it's the nicest bathroom in a school bus. I'll let people argue that," Pellegrino said.

Accompanying them on their travels are their two dogs: a 10-year-old pitbull mix named O.G. (short for Oscar the Grouch) and Vox, a six-month old Catahoula leopard mix they adopted in March.

Early into the journey, O.G. would get car sick, but eventually got used to it, Pellegrino said.

He said the dogs usually fall asleep whenever they’re driving, adding, “When the engine turns on, the dogs turn off.”

The couple works full-time on producing their weekly YouTube series with about 60 percent of their income coming from YouTube views, and the rest from selling merchandise online and through pledges via their Patreon site, Pellegrino said.

“We make a show about living on the bus that pays for our lives,” said Pellegrino, who has a background in television production. “It’s really a crazy cycle when we turn the camera on us and we can just live.”

The things he misses most about a traditional dwelling?

“Long showers,” he said. The water tank on their bus holds 40 gallons and they try to conserve by taking “military style showers.”

And a Long Island bacon egg and cheese on a roll.

Editor’s Note: We’re looking for Long Islanders who live in alternative, inexpensive ways to combat LI’s cost of living. If you or someone you know has a unique housing situation, email kimberly.yuen@newsday.com.