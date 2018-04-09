A divided state Board of Regents on Monday approved controversial new rules aimed at giving school districts greater flexibility in scheduling annual calendars — a change that includes the potential for additional ethnic and religious holidays.

Essentially, the new regulations, backed by many educators on Long Island, allow districts to count instructional periods in hours rather than days in order to meet the state’s time requirements. Such accounting, which is being adopted by a growing number of states, is meant to lessen class time lost to storms and other interruptions.

The policymaking Regents board split on the calendar change with 14 members in favor, two abstaining and one opposed, following an hour and a half of often heated debate. Long Island’s representative on the board, Roger Tilles of Great Neck, voted with the majority, which took action during its monthly meeting in Albany.

At one critical point, following 90 minutes of public deliberation, the Regents took the unusual step of breaking from their formal meeting to work out the details of a final resolution in private discussions.

Monday’s vote, by a Regents committee responsible for elementary and secondary education, must be ratified by the full board on Tuesday — a procedure that is normally a formality.

Bad weather, including a series of nor’easters that shut schools in Nassau and Suffolk counties last month, was frequently cited in recent weeks as a factor behind the state’s move toward flexible calendars.

Less often mentioned, but even more important, according to many local educators, were the growing pressures faced by districts to recognize a greater number of holidays celebrated by the Island’s increasingly diverse population. Such holidays include Lunar New Year, the Hindu festival of Diwali and the Muslim observances of Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Fitr.